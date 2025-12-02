NMFDC welcomes new director of its Education and Training Directorate

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Capt. Laurie Chavez to the team...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Capt. Laurie Chavez to the team as director of the Education and Training Directorate Sept. 12, 2025. Chavez will oversee the educational readiness of all Navy medicine training programs and will be responsible for the essential functions of curriculum development and oversight, managing program enrollment, and ensuring institutional accreditation across Navy Medicine's many specialized courses. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Capt. Laurie Chavez to the team as director of the Education and Training Directorate Sept. 12, 2025.



The Parkersburg, West Virginia, native enjoys family time and making the most of her deployments by actively exploring the local arts, culture and cuisine of the regions where she is stationed.

We recently asked Chavez a few questions about her life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



▶ How long have you served and why did you join the Navy?

▷ I have completed 31 years of military service in the Navy. While I initially enlisted to earn money for college, my decision to pursue a long-term career stemmed from a genuine love for my job in healthcare and a deep-seated commitment to serving my country.



▶ Previous command you worked for and what did you do there?

▷ I previously served at Naval Medical Center San Diego in California. My roles there included being the Chief Nursing Officer and the Director of Inpatient Nursing Services, where I oversaw clinical operations and led the large nursing staff responsible for the inpatient care mission.



▶ What is your position here at NMFDC?

▷ As the director of the Education and Training Directorate I will be overseeing the educational readiness of all Navy medicine training programs. My responsibilities include the essential functions of curriculum development and oversight, managing program enrollment and ensuring institutional accreditation across our many specialized courses.



▶ What about your new role are you most looking forward to?

▷ I am genuinely looking forward to returning to not only NMFDC, but to my old position here and having a direct hand in shaping the future of Navy Medicine by enhancing the quality and relevance of our medical training pipeline.



▶ What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?

▷ I am enthusiastic about this opportunity and am very happy to rejoin the NMFDC team. I look forward to meeting and collaborating with everyone here.



Welcome aboard Ma’am!