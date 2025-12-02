Fort Drum garrison shares installation updates, winter readiness info with community

Photo By Michael Strasser | Rich Hughes, installation emergency manager, informs Fort Drum community members about...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Rich Hughes, installation emergency manager, informs Fort Drum community members about weather call procedures and winter readiness during the monthly Community Information Exchange on Dec. 3 inside The Peak. The event is also livestreamed so officials can respond to questions posted online and in person. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Dec. 3, 2025) -- Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) officials and senior leaders shared updates about installation projects and activities Dec. 3 during the final Community Information Exchange (CIE) forum in 2025.

One major quality-of-life improvement this year has been the launch of Alpine Express, the free on-post transit service. Weekday hours of operation will expand, starting Dec. 8, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Weekend hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Christine Robinson, Fort Drum Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) management and program analyst, said they are also hoping to improve the South Post route in the future.

She said the Lewis County Transit app has all the Alpine Express route information, including real-time bus departures and arrivals, maps and service alerts. There is also a downloadable Transit brochure for first-time travelers who are unfamiliar with using the app and the transportation service.

These links are posted at every shuttle stop, and information is also available on the My Army Post App and the Fort Drum website.

Robinson encouraged riders to provide feedback through the Alpine Express survey at https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/E6FNC1yXBU to help improve the service.

With the community receiving its first round of winter snow, Rich Hughes, installation emergency manager, reviewed the installation’s weather call process.

During inclement weather events, the garrison commander may issue one of three orders: Delayed Reporting, Do Not Report, or Early Release. These are explained at http://home.army.mil/drum/about/Garrison/DPTMS/weather-messages.

Community members can also use the Fort Drum Information Hotline at (315) 772-3786 (DRUM) for post delays and closure information, and road conditions.

The Fort Drum website is updated with current weather and reporting information at https://home.army.mil/drum/about/post-status-weather-alert-messaging. There is also a link for Fort Drum Soldiers, family members and DoD employees to register for Alert! notices to their phones and government computers.

Commuters also are advised to use the 511NY app or website to see current road conditions throughout the North Country before traveling.

Al Janssen, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation special events coordinator, provided a rundown of fun holiday activities, including the Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration, from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Peak, and the annual Trees for Troops, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5-6. For more information, visit http://www.drum.armymwr.com or http://www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR.

Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation is hosting a Winter Expo from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dec. 13 in Bldg. 11115 Iraqi Freedom Drive. The open house is a chance for community members to take a facility tour and learn about all the winter recreational opportunities available.

Other Fort Drum announcements made during the CIE included:

Child and Youth Services Hiring Event: 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17, inside the Youth Center, Bldg. 10788 Chapel Drive. Open interviews for Child and Youth Program assistants and other positions will be available.

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes Cookies with Santa: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Crescent Woods Community Center.

The Fort Drum Thrift Shop’s food pantry is open from 9:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. Community members are welcome to contribute items to the pantry and blessing box, located on 4th Street M behind the Ontario Avenue Shoppette.

Fort Drum Chaplain’s Office has announced the Holiday Chapel Service schedule, which can be found at https://home.army.mil/drum/my-fort/all-services/chaplains-office. There is also a Chanukah Celebration scheduled at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 inside the Main Post Chapel.

The CIE livestream is available for viewing on the Fort Drum Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/drum.10thmountain.