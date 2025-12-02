Transaction Service Center Pensacola changes command

PENSACOLA, Florida (Dec. 2, 2025) Cmdr. Samantha M. Smith relinquished command of Transaction Service Center (TSC) Pensacola to Cmdr. Peter S. McLaughlin in a ceremony Dec. 2.



Specializing in military pay, TSC Pensacola is one of seven human resources centers of excellence in MyNavy Career Center’s (MNCC) global HR service delivery enterprise. Under Smith’s command since July 2024, TSC Pensacola has served more than 180,000 Sailors and their families east of the Mississippi River.



“Over the past two years, this command has shown me what it truly means to operate as one team,” said Smith. “Through every challenge, we leaned on our values: Teamwork, Integrity (24/7), People (matter), (effective) Communication, (positive) Attitude, and Professionalism – TIPCAP – turning obstacles into prevailing momentum.



“TIPCAP isn’t just what we believe at TSC Pensacola; it’s who we are,” Smith added. “By living these values with purpose and pride, we have met every mission with success and had fun doing it. Nowhere has this been more evident than in the incredible people who make up this team.”



TSC Pensacola administratively oversees four Regional Support Centers (RSC), which focus on Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA) training and direct personnel and pay support to commands in their geographic areas of responsibility. TSC Pensacola is responsible for RSC Pensacola, RSC Jacksonville, Florida, RSC Washington, D.C., and RSC New London, Connecticut.



“Leading more than 100 Sailors and 200 civilians has been an honor and a joy,” said Smith. “Our professionalism, camaraderie, and commitment carried us through transformation, delivering real impact for our Fleet. This team has risen to every challenge and is poised to soar even higher in the future.”



A prior surface warfare officer from Chicago, Smith’s next assignment is the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Joint Force Development (J7).



McLaughlin, a career human resources officer from Summerville, South Carolina, had served as TSC Pensacola’s executive officer since December 2024.



“Commander Smith has led this command with steady vision and an unwavering commitment to our Sailors,” said McLaughlin. “It’s an honor to follow her, and I’m committed to building on the strong foundation she set as we continue our no-fail mission of delivering accurate and timely pay to the Fleet.”



MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services to Sailors, veterans, and their families through 24/7 customer service and global, tiered service delivery. Contact MNCC with career, personnel, pay, or passenger transportation questions at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2025 Date Posted: 12.03.2025 16:13 Story ID: 552823 Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: SUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transaction Service Center Pensacola changes command, by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.