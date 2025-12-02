Season’s Treatings: Exchange’s Holiday Pet Photo Contest Fetches $3,000 in Gift Cards

Photo By Ryan Smith | It’s time to deck the paws for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Holiday Pet...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Smith | It’s time to deck the paws for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Holiday Pet Photo Contest with Nestle Purina for a chance to fetch their share of $3,000 in Exchange gift cards. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – For military shoppers, it’s time to deck the paws for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Holiday Pet Photo Contest (https://flic.kr/p/2rJFmHX) with Nestle Purina for a chance to fetch their share of $3,000 in Exchange gift cards.



From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years or older can submit a festive photo of their pets at ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for a chance to win a share of $3,000 in gift cards.



Two grand-prize winners each will receive a $500 Exchange gift card. Eight runners-up each will receive a $250 gift card.



"The holidays are all about joy, and what better way to spread cheer than by showcasing our beloved pets in their festive best," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor.



No purchase is necessary to win. Winners will be contacted around Jan. 23.



Department of War and Coast Guard civilians and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoW civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.



