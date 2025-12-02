Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Bragg celebrated its strongest supporters—the families—during the annual...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Bragg celebrated its strongest supporters—the families—during the annual Family of the Year Ceremony, hosted by Army Community Service on December 2, 2025. The event honored seven nominees from across the 82nd Airborne Division, recognizing their dedication, resilience, and service alongside their Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

Lovegren Family Named 2025 Fort Bragg Family of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Fort Bragg celebrated its strongest supporters—the families—during the annual Family of the Year Ceremony, hosted by Army Community Service on December 2, 2025. The event honored seven nominees from across the 82nd Airborne Division, recognizing their dedication, resilience, and service alongside their Soldiers.



The evening began with a welcome from ACS representative, Mrs. Melanie Tucker, who served as emcee. The 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus performed the National Anthem, followed by an invocation from garrison Chaplain (Col.) Jay Outen.



Lt. Gen. Greg Anderson, Commanding General of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, delivered remarks praising Army families as “the heart of readiness.” He emphasized that the strength of the Army depends not only on Soldiers but also on the families who stand behind them.



Seven families were nominated this year:



• 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Staff Sgt. Kevin Blackadar and Family.



• 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, Sgt. Johnathan Lovegreen and Family



• 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, 1st Sgt. David Parra and Family



• 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, Staff Sgt. Joshua Prewitt and Family



• 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, 1st Sgt. Wesley Turner and Family



• 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Capt. Brian Stecker and Family



• 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Chaplain (Capt.) Kairui Zhang and Family



From these nominees, five were chosen as finalists. Finally, in front of Soldiers, leaders, and community members, the 2025 Fort Bragg Family of the Year was announced: Sgt. Johnathan Lovegren, his wife Amanda, and their children Athena and Ares.



The Lovegren family was honored for their commitment to the Army community and their support of one another. Applause filled the Main Post Chapel as the unit representative accepted the award, representing the spirit of service and family that makes Fort Bragg strong. The winning family couldn’t make it to the ceremony due to an out-of-state emergency.



This year’s ceremony reminded everyone that behind every Soldier is a family whose courage and dedication deserves to be celebrated.