Seasonal Safety Stressed at NMRTC Bremerton

“Please put me out of a job.”



That was the straightforward request shared from Candace Cardinal, Sexual Assault Prevention Response program coordinator, during Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Holiday Safety Standdown, Dec. 2, 2025.



For the past 12 years Cardinal has been provided guidance and advice to help eliminate sexual assault. Assisting her this year were NMRTC Bremerton SAPR victim advocates, Hospital Corpsmen 1st Class Rose Ann Lumoljo and Joshua Vidito.



“Do you know what the Safe Helpline is?” asked Lumoljo, before sharing that the Safe Helpline offers 24/7 help for anyone calling 877-995-5247.



The Safe Helpline app [ [https://safehelpline.org/app](https://safehelpline.org/app) ]offers a free mobile resource to meet needs of the military community impacted by sexual assault. Downloading the app will provide 24/7 access for information, resources and practical exercises to help servicemembers manage personal care via the Safe Helpline telephone and online helplines worldwide.



Cardinal reminded the Holiday Safety Standdown audience that preventing sexual assault can also be considered a safety issue.



“It’s one way to live the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment. We can all help with active intervention,” said Cardinal, noting that there are six steps involved in active intervention which anyone can apply; pay attention, identify events as problems, feel motivated and capable of finding a solution, know what to do, act safely, and evaluate and revise.



Kitsap County Traffic Safety Council with Amy Grimsley, Target Zero manager, and deputy sheriffs Michael Shannon and Brian Haller explained that their primary objective is to have no vehicular deaths.



“Our goal is to have zero traffic fatalities,” noted Shannon. “Not accidents. Accidents happen. Washington state had 731 who died in collisions in 2024. Over half were due to impaired driving. Every one of those was unacceptable.



Shannon noted that the common indicators in all the fatalities were speeding, driving under the influence/driving while intoxicated, distracted driving and not also a number of drivers not wearing a seat belt.



“Every one of those was preventable,” Shannon said.



Marsha Masters, representing Mothers Against Drunk Driving – MADD – followed the Kitsap County sheriffs, with guest speaker Ashley Bonus, a DUI victim advocate, who shared her personal tragedy writ large on losing her sister to a drunk driver in 2012. The heartbreak still impacts her family.



Chief Yeoman Andrew Turner, command Suicide Prevention Program coordinator, acknowledged that there are unique holiday stressors which active duty – and their family – can experience, such as being away from home and family, feeling isolated, financial burden from travel, gifts, and more, even work and personal relationships and dealing with seasonal winter weather conditions.



“Remember, you are not alone. You matter,” Turner told the packed auditorium, reminding those in attendance to A.C.T.



“Ask [someone]. Are you thinking about suicide? Care. Listen without judgement. Treat. Get the person to a professional. We have local resources, such as our Suicide Prevention Program manager at 360-475-5120, assistant Suicide Prevention Program manager, Chief Hospital Corpsman Robert O'Bryant, 360-475-5265, command chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, 360-475-4863, Mental Health Front Desk, 360-475-4219, and Fleet and Family Support Center, 360-396-4118 and 360-315-5028.



There are also national 24/7 resources with the Military Crisis Line, 988, press 1 and Military OneSource, 1-800-342-9647.



Additional local resources include ‘Drop-in Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.’ office hours for active duty servicemembers at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Mental Health Directorate, specifically designed to handle questions, consultations, resources, information and connection to care needs.



NMRTC Bremerton Command Master Chief William P. Eickhoff provided closing remarks, asking for a show of hands on who knew drinking and driving is something just not done, yet it still happens. Repeatedly.

“If we spend more time thinking about how our actions affect other people versus, we’re don’t want to inconvenience ourselves after having a few beers and calling for a ride which will cost too much and I’ll have to wait forever to get picked up, so I’ll drive. No big deal. But the stories we heard today show that thinking affects everyone else. That thinking just takes a second. These [talks] are about making sure you hear it. These talks probably won’t be life changing. What I hope for today is that there is a seed planted, and it will grow. You will start understanding as you look at things and it will buy you just enough time – that second or two - to reflect on our actions,” said Eickhoff.