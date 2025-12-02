ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD UNIT FROM PONTIAC PLAYED VITAL ROLE IN U.S. MILITARY OPERATIONS IN SOMALIA Your browser does not support the audio element.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Approximately 155 Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s Pontiac-based A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment protected U.S. personnel and equipment in the Horn of Africa from October 2024 to July 2025, improving the security posture in a strategically important part of the world.

“Alpha Troop set the standard from day one for Task Force Associator in Somalia and the Horn of Africa. We exceeded every expectation and accomplished the mission, leaving our area or responsibility better off than when we arrived. It was great to see our Soldiers operate at such a high level and integrate with various US forces along with foreign partners. They truly made my job easy. Our Soldiers endured a lot along the way, but stayed resilient to get the mission done,” said Capt. Andrew Mix, the unit’s commander. “I am beyond proud of our Soldiers and impressed with everything we accomplished in Somalia.”

Most of the deployed Soldiers were from A Troop but also included 106th Cavalry Soldiers from Dixon and Aurora as well as about 20 Soldiers from the Chicago-based 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment.

The Soldiers protected vital U.S. infrastructure at two Cooperative Security Locations in Somalia, the Baledogle Military Airfield and in Kismayo. The unit developed battle-drill standard operating procedures, fortified the entry control point, and conducted weekly patrols at Baledogle – all enhancing the security posture on and around the base.

The Soldiers also developed a strong relationship with the Uganda People’s Defense Forces, which is part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia established to help stabilize the country. They successfully reacted to a rocket attack and numerous other threats. They conducted multiple mortar illumination missions and deterred militant attacks against the base. The unit’s Soldiers interoperated well with the multi-service military units and civilians who worked on the airfield.

The Soldiers also conducted critical training including the Combat Lifesaver’s Course, close-quarters battle training and rappelling. Several were qualified in weapons such as machine guns, rockets, and the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station, which allows Soldiers to operate weapons while inside an armored vehicle.

At Kismayo, a detachment of A Co. assisted with the building and securing of a new area on the camp. They also built and operated a new entry control point and developed battle drill standard operating procedures.

“The 2-106th Cavalry has always operated at a high standard. The organization’s “mission-first" mentality sets us apart from other units. Our winning tradition and high standards are upheld by our leaders and instilled into our Soldiers from day one,” said 1st Sgt. Kelly Bishop, the unit’s senior enlisted leader.

Bishop said that the deployment lived up to those high standards. “We set the standard for the rest of the Task Force to follow which was made up of nine companies. We led the Task Force in everything from sustainment and logistics to training and operations,” he said. “Our Soldier's professionalism, hard work, and dedication to mission success did not go unnoticed. Our Soldiers executed well above the standard and drastically improved overall security operations in our area of operations. Our improvements and accomplishments enabled our Partner Force freedom of maneuver, and directly attributed to their success. I am beyond proud of how our Soldiers executed and what they accomplished on this mission. It was truly an honor and a privilege to be a part of this mission and to have had the opportunity to serve as the First Sergeant for the outstanding Soldiers of Alpha Troop, 2-106th Cavalry.”