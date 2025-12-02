First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance Partner with Red Cross Making Care Packages at Andrews

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks to military personnel and their families...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks to military personnel and their families during the First Red Cross Holiday Care Package Building and Card Writing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2025. Trump acknowledged the sacrifices made by those serving or deployed this holiday season; this event provided an opportunity for the first lady to connect with service members and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland -- First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance attended an event on Monday, December 1, 2025, to build care packages for deployed service members alongside the American Red Cross, U.S. government cabinet spouses, and military spouses at Joint Base Andrews.



This visit underscored Mrs. Trump’s and Mrs. Vance’s ongoing support of the joint base and the military.



In her speech, Mrs. Trump recognized the sacrifices of both service members and spouses along with the unique challenges of both roles. During the event, the first and second ladies greeted military members and spouses in attendance, wrote hand-written notes to deployed service members, and worked with spouses and Red Cross volunteers to pack approximately 700 boxes.



Joint Base Andrews is home to America’s Airfield with three higher headquarters, six wings, 85 mission partners and 148 geographically separated units comprised of 26,000 joint military and civilian personnel and their families.