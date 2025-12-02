Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance Partner with Red Cross Making Care Packages at Andrews

    First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks to military personnel and their families

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    316th Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland -- First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance attended an event on Monday, December 1, 2025, to build care packages for deployed service members alongside the American Red Cross, U.S. government cabinet spouses, and military spouses at Joint Base Andrews.

    This visit underscored Mrs. Trump’s and Mrs. Vance’s ongoing support of the joint base and the military.

    In her speech, Mrs. Trump recognized the sacrifices of both service members and spouses along with the unique challenges of both roles. During the event, the first and second ladies greeted military members and spouses in attendance, wrote hand-written notes to deployed service members, and worked with spouses and Red Cross volunteers to pack approximately 700 boxes.

    Joint Base Andrews is home to America’s Airfield with three higher headquarters, six wings, 85 mission partners and 148 geographically separated units comprised of 26,000 joint military and civilian personnel and their families.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 15:31
    Story ID: 552768
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
