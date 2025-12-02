MICC Fiscal Year 2026 Command Message

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | The Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s Command Team comprised of the...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | The Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s Command Team comprised of the Commanding General Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, the Deputy to the Commander Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, the senior enlisted advisor and command sergeant major pictured in a U.S. Army graphic Dec. 2, 2025, showing the leaders' individual command photos (left to right). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas —The Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s Command Team shared a message of congratulations to the workforce for their accomplishments in fiscal year 2025 during the December Golden Sword video message released Dec. 1, 2025. The message highlighted not only the scope of the command’s achievements but also the extraordinary circumstances under which they were accomplished.



MICC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Deputy to the Commander Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright indicated that the annual message was delayed because of the U.S. government shutdown that began at midnight Oct. 1—just minutes after the MICC completed its FY 2025 contracting closeout.



“Despite a very successful fiscal year 2025 close out, the start of the new fiscal year came with some unexpected challenges,” Cole said. “As we all begin to get back to normal, we wanted to take a moment to extend our heartfelt congratulations and sincere thanks to every member of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Family –and the mission partners we support, for all that you do to keep Army contracting moving in the right direction.”



During the 43-day lapse in federal funding, MICC operations were sustained by a small cadre of military and excepted Department of the Army Civilian personnel who ensured contracts supporting Army readiness and installation functions continued without interruption. Their efforts kept the command operational while the majority of the MICC workforce was furloughed. The command team explained that they purposefully waited to share the closeout message until the contracting organization was back to normal operations.



“Collectively, we closed out over 22,000 contract actions in FY 2025 valued at $5.5 billion,” Adams said. “This remarkable effort includes nearly 312,000 Government Purchase Card transactions valued at over $476 million, and over $3 billion awarded through small business contracts—a testament to our efforts in fostering innovation and supporting the nation’s entrepreneurs.”



As the command transitions into fiscal year 2026, the Army Transformation Initiative—designed to modernize processes and structures across the service—remains a priority, requiring MICC personnel to continue adapting to new tools, processes and organizational changes.



Bright said, “Despite these complexities, you continue to adapt with resilience and steadfast focus, embracing new processes and turning them into opportunities and capabilities that position MICC to excel in a rapidly evolving acquisition environment.”



The message concluded with a forward-looking emphasis on the command’s role in shaping the future of Army contracting across the Army. Adams thanked his team while underscoring that the command remains well-positioned to build on its success in 2026 in a meaningful way.



“Looking ahead, the command is poised to continue leading the way—delivering innovative contracting solutions that empower our Soldiers, strengthen our Army, and support mission readiness worldwide,” Adams said. “Our people are the gifts we are most thankful for this holiday season. There’s exciting work to be done in the new year—and we rely on each of you to ensure MICC’s continued success.”



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.



