RECORD OF DECISION(S) FOR THE HAWAII-CALIFORNIA TRAINING AND TESTING ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT/OVERSEAS ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT NOW AVAILABLE Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - The Department of the Navy (including both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps), jointly with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force, announce their decision to conduct military readiness activities, comprised of training, testing, and modernization and sustainment of ranges, as identified in Alternative 1 (Preferred Alternative) in the Hawaii-California Training and Testing (HCTT) Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS)/Overseas EIS (OEIS). The Final EIS/OEIS was released for public viewing Oct. 3, 2025, on the project website and at information repositories.



Record of Decision(s) have been prepared by each military service and will be available for viewing on the project website at www.nepa.navy.mil/hctteis/.



After carefully weighing the strategic, operational, and environmental consequences of the Proposed Action, and considering public, stakeholder (including Native Hawaiian Organizations), and tribal input, Alternative 1 was selected as it best meets the current and future military readiness needs to meet national defense missions. This alternative reflects a representative level of annual activities to account for fluctuations in training, testing, and deployment schedules. The military services committed to the maximum level of mitigation measures that are beneficial and practical to implement under the Proposed Action and that are intended to avoid, minimize, or mitigate potential environmental effects during military readiness activities.



Record of Decision(s) Availability

The Record of Decision documents for the HCTT EIS/OEIS will be available on the project website at www.nepa.navy.mil/hctteis/. For additional information, please visit www.nepa.navy.mil/hctteis/.



Media seeking further information should contact the Commander Navy Region Southwest Public Affairs Office at sergio.j.hernandez.civ@us.navy.mil or 619-705-5242 or U.S. Pacific Fleet Command Public Affairs Officer at CPF-Environmental-PA@us.navy.mil or 808-471-3769.



Please help keep the community informed by sharing this information.

ID# EISX-007-17-USN-1724283453