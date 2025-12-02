Fort Lee invites community to “Adopt a Soldier” for Christmas and share holiday cheer

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | This year marks the second annual Adopt a Soldier program, in which local families...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | This year marks the second annual Adopt a Soldier program, in which local families welcome Soldiers into their homes for a home-cooked meal, fellowship and a meaningful day of connection during the holidays. Organized by the Capital Region Military Alliance of Virginia, the program will run from Dec. 24, 2025, through Jan. 1, 2026, covering the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. It offers service members who remain on post an opportunity to enjoy the warmth of a traditional holiday celebration. Base access is required. To learn more about installation access, visit: https://lnkd.in/eUeS-XCp To register to adopt a Soldier, visit: https://forms.osi.apps.mil/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=D9fm-kuVEUiStgUw1vhMQ76v1pZ0RKNBs3eU6QNnv-VUNlQwNFFDRDgzNE04R00yRlZDTU01NDExTy4u&origin=QRCode To learn more about CARMA-VA's Adopt a Soldier program, visit: https://www.carmava.org/adoptasoldier see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — This year marks the second annual Adopt a Soldier program, in which local families welcome Soldiers into their homes for a home-cooked meal, fellowship and a meaningful day of connection during the holidays.



Organized by the Capital Region Military Alliance of Virginia, the program will run from Dec. 24, 2025, through Jan. 1, 2026, covering the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. It offers service members who remain on post an opportunity to enjoy the warmth of a traditional holiday celebration.



“Adopting a soldier means reminding a hero far from home that they are never forgotten and never alone,” said Fort Lee Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea K. Harris. “It is a way to help those who can’t go home feel like part of a family, formed through gratitude and love.”



The tradition pairs volunteer families with at least two Soldiers who are staying on post during the holiday season. Families invite them for Christmas Day festivities, meals, gift exchanges or simply a few hours of relaxation in a family setting. Organizers say the experience boosts morale and fosters deeper ties between Fort Lee and its neighbors.



Families who have participated in past years say the joy is mutual, Harris said. Welcoming Soldiers into their homes allows them to share traditions, stories and laughter—often forming friendships that continue well beyond the holiday season.



CARMA-VA, founded in February 2024, brings together business, community and military leaders to strengthen mission readiness and support national defense priorities. The Adopt a Soldier program is a community-focused initiative, designed to build enduring relationships between Soldiers and the surrounding area.



Fort Lee officials encourage community members to register early due to strong interest each year.



Base access is required. To learn more about installation access, visit: [https://lnkd.in/eUeS-XCp](https://lnkd.in/eUeS-XCp)



To register to adopt a Soldier, visit: [https://forms.osi.apps.mil/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=D9fm-kuVEUiStgUw1vhMQ76v1pZ0RKNBs3eU6QNnv-VUNlQwNFFDRDgzNE04R00yRlZDTU01NDExTy4u&origin=QRCode](https://forms.osi.apps.mil/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=D9fm-kuVEUiStgUw1vhMQ76v1pZ0RKNBs3eU6QNnv-VUNlQwNFFDRDgzNE04R00yRlZDTU01NDExTy4u&origin=QRCode)



To learn more about CARMA-VA's Adopt a Soldier program, visit: [https://www.carmava.org/adoptasoldier](https://www.carmava.org/adoptasoldier)