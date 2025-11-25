MILITARY STAR Card Makes Spirits Bright with 15% off First-Day Purchases Dec. 4-18

Courtesy Photo | Checking your holiday gift list twice just got easier. New MILITARY STAR® cardmembers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Checking your holiday gift list twice just got easier. New MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can receive 15% off first-day purchases from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS — The MILITARY STAR® card is making the holidays merrier for Warfighters and their families by offering new cardmembers 15% off first-day purchases.



From Dec. 4 to Dec. 18, authorized shoppers who open a new MILITARY STAR account can save 15% on all first-day purchases instead of the regular 10% discount.



New cardmembers can also combine this discount with other MILITARY STAR or Exchange promotions for even more savings. The discount is also valid at the Coast Guard Exchange, the Navy Exchange, the Marine Corps Exchange and the Defense Agency Commissary.



“The MILITARY STAR card is designed to support the financial well-being of the military community,” said Exchange Credit Program Senior Vice President Joseph Todd. “With 15% off first-day purchases, new cardmembers can immediately enjoy savings while taking a smart step to building credit responsibly.”



Cardmembers also enjoy everyday savings, such as:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas from Expresses

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free shipping on online purchases at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere the card is accepted, including commissaries; concessionaires; third-party vendors; Air Force Services and Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities.



Cardmembers also enjoy an industry-low APR regardless of credit score and no annual, late or over-limit fees. The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



Eligible active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of War civilians, and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can apply for a MILITARY STAR card.



The first-day discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



