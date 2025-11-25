From Tun Tavern to cyberspace: 250 years of naval and Marine Corps command and control Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Marine Corps traces its birth to Tun Tavern in Philadelphia in 1775, where the first Marines were recruited to serve aboard naval ships. More than a tavern, it served as an early hub of coordination – a space where leaders met, plans were shared and decisions communicated. Tun Tavern embodied the first step in Marine Corps command and control, bringing people together for a common purpose and ensuring shared understanding of the mission.



Gen. Alexander A. Vandegrift, 18th commandant of the Marine Corps, captured the essence of leadership and communication when he said: “Positions are seldom lost because men are killed. Positions are often lost because leaders have failed to command, failed to control, failed to lead.”



That principle – the necessity of effective command and control – remains central to the Marine Corps’ ability to fight and win. Today, III MIG carries that heritage forward by establishing, operating and sustaining robust and resilient C2 architecture across the Indo-Pacific, enabling III MEF to command-and-control forces across all domains alongside allies and partners.



From Tun Tavern to the modern Indo-Pacific, the Marine Corps’ strength has always rested on its ability to connect, communicate and coordinate. III MIG ensures that legacy endures.