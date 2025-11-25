LS TEST 12/1/25

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
12.01.2025
Structure and content
- Inverted pyramid: This is the fundamental structure.
- Lead: The first paragraph is the lead, which answers the key questions—who, what, when, where, why, and how—concisely.
- Nut graph: This paragraph or section provides context, explaining the significance of the story and the larger picture.
- Body: The rest of the article builds on the lead with more detailed facts, quotes, and supporting information, organized logically.
