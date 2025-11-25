Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF

NORFOLK, Va. — Adm. Karl Thomas assumed command of U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) during a ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) at Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 1.



Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle presided over the ceremony.



“Admiral Thomas brings exceptional leadership experience and strategic vision to U.S. Fleet Forces Command at a critical time for our Navy,” said Caudle. “His distinguished career spanning information warfare, intelligence operations, and fleet leadership makes him uniquely qualified to lead our forces in maintaining maritime superiority and readiness. I have complete confidence in his ability to guide Fleet Forces Command as we navigate an increasingly complex global security environment and ensure our sailors are trained, equipped, and ready to defend our nation’s interests worldwide.”



Also attending the ceremony was Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command, who served as a guest speaker.



“The readiness of United States Naval Forces – Northern Command is critical to the defense of our homeland, and their support to southern border efforts has been tremendous” said Guillot. “Admiral Thomas’s experience will ensure continued seamless integration and cooperation between NAVNORTH and NORTHCOM, strengthening our ability to deter threats and respond effectively to any crisis.”



From the air to the sea and ashore, Thomas’ Navy career has taken him around the globe in a wide range of operational and leadership assignments.



“We are a global Navy - the world’s premier maritime force, protecting our homeland and forward deployed with the capability to project power across all domains of naval warfare,” said Thomas. “I am honored to work alongside our dedicated Fleet Forces team to continue to enhance fleet readiness, force generation and employment.”



Prior to assuming command of USFFC, Thomas served as the deputy chief of naval operations for Information Warfare (N2/N6) and as the 69th Director of Naval Intelligence.



U.S. Fleet Forces Command is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and employing 138,000 active duty Sailors, reservists, and civilians; more than 120 ships and submarines; 1,500 aircraft; seven task forces; and five carrier strike groups. USFFC directs training and readiness across the maritime domain, prepares forces for worldwide deployment, and provides combat-ready naval forces to combatant commanders.

