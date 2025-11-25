A Wing’s Promise: 90 MW Runs for Airman’s Daughter

Photo By Airman Nicholas Rowe | A 90th Missile Wing airman finishes a 5K at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept....... read more read more Photo By Airman Nicholas Rowe | A 90th Missile Wing airman finishes a 5K at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 30, 2025. The 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron, along with 90 FSS, hosted a 5K to show support for Senior Airman Terrell Johnson’s daughter who recently beat cancer, participants were encouraged to wear yellow or dress as their favorite superhero. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe) see less | View Image Page

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - The lives of the Johnson family changed when they learned that their seven month-old daughter, Kyla, had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Following the news came 11 months of treatment at Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver, Colorado.



During that time, the family made the hospital their home. They celebrated birthdays, holidays and milestones finding small moments of joy during a difficult period. After her second round of chemotherapy, CHC doctors notified the Johnsons that Kyla’s tumor had shrunk dramatically. According to her doctors, she is the only known patient with her specific type of cancer to have reached remission.



While this was happening, Kyla’s father, Senior Airman Terrel Johnson, 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron electro-mechanical technician, worked to balance his military responsibilities with caring for his family. He was able to stay present thanks to the support of his leadership, coworkers, and friends.



“Balancing both roles was incredibly challenging,” said Johnson. “The Air Force has always emphasized family, and that became more real than ever. My leadership and coworkers made sure I had the flexibility and support to be where I needed to be - by Kyla's side.”



The F.E. Warren Air Force Base community also extended its support. Members of the base organized several efforts to help the family during their time in Denver.



“The support from the Air Force has been overwhelming,” said Johnson. “From meal trains to donations, messages of encouragement and visits, our military family reminded us that we were never alone.”



To celebrate Kyla’s recovery, the 90 MMXS and the 90th Force Support Squadron organized a 5K run at F.E. Warren AFB that honored Kyla’s strength, truly showcasing the base’s support for the Johnsons.



The Johnson family’s experience shows how community support among Airmen can extend beyond duty hours into the lives of those who serve.



“Our community stands for strength, loyalty, and taking care of one another,” said Johnson. “Whether it’s in the mission or in moments of personal struggle, missile maintainers never leave one of their own behind. This event showed that those values don't just stay on the job, they define who we are as people.”