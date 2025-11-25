Festive deals are available for eligible patrons to maximize their savings benefit with the Dec. 1-14 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | Your commissary is delivering special festive deals and huge savings to help make your...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Your commissary is delivering special festive deals and huge savings to help make your holiday meals delicious and affordable. The Dec. 1-14 Commissary Sales Flyer features special holiday promotions including meat promotions perfect for winter meals. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate



NOTE: To see DeCA videos related to this release, click https://vimeo.com/defensecommissary/letshearitforthesides?share=copy, and https://vimeo.com/defensecommissary/celebrateflavor?share=copy.



FORT LEE, Va. – Your commissary is delivering special festive deals and huge savings to help make your holiday meals delicious and affordable.



The Dec. 1-14 Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?next=%2Fstore-flyer&intent=circular) features special holiday promotions including meat promotions perfect for winter meals. Check out whole bone-in Boston butt on sale for $1.68 per pound, and USDA Choice chuck roast at $5.35 per pound. Add to your meaty savings with our russet potatoes at just $1.79 per 5-pound bag, perfect for twice-baked potatoes and of course mashed potatoes.



Enjoy fresh seasonal produce with clementines at $3.77 per 3-pound bag, and stock up on drinks with our sale on Pepsi 12-pack cans (two for $10), running Dec. 4-7.



This edition’s Big Meal, Little Price holiday promotion features a delicious spiral-cut ham and classic sides. From veggies and sweet holiday bites to a crowd-pleasing dessert mix, this bundle brings together everything you need for a cozy, festive meal. Shoppers can visit Holiday Meal with all the Fixins' Under $40 (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big\_meal\_little\_price\_holiday\_meal\_with\_all\_the\_fixins\_under\_40\_feeds\_8\_10\_people/r/3770146705626895279) for details and also check out our Holiday page (https://shop.commissaries.com/holidays) for more unbeatable deals.



Patrons can also enjoy a variety of ongoing deals and programs:



• Freedom’s Choice Fresh Frozen Fish (https://shop.commissaries.com/shop#!/?q=freedoms%20choice%20fish&search\_option\_id=product) delivers premium-quality, individually vacuum-packed fillets for maximum freshness and convenience. Enjoy a variety of options including Pink Salmon, Keto Salmon, Alaskan Cod, Tilapia, Flounder, Catfish, Catfish Nuggets and Swai –all at an unbeatable value.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $190 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Click the coupon on Commissary CLICK2GO and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom\_s\_choice\_chef\_crafted\_meals\_ready\_when\_you\_are/r/3520318444178248187), ready in five minutes or less, two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label products can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Save time and simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling\_stations). The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores.



Your commissary is ready to help you stretch your dollars further with savings of at least 25% every time you shop. Check your store hours and take advantage of your hard-earned benefit to make your holiday shopping simple and stress-free.



* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

