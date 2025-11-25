Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy Class 55 participate in training Sept. 11,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy Class 55 participate in training Sept. 11, 2025, at the academy at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo Story: Wisconsin Challenge Academy class 55 cadets in action

Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy Class 55 participate in training Sept. 11, 2025, at the academy at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.



The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.



“The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk youth and produce graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults,” the website states. “The academy is part of the (Wisconsin) National Guard Youth Challenge Program, a community-based program that leads, trains, and mentors 16–18-year-olds so that they may become productive citizens in America’s future.”



As the cadets continue their journey, parents and friends of the cadets can follow what’s happening with the class on the academy’s website at https://challengeacademy.org/class-55.



