PCU JFK host first Thanksgiving aboard as families join crew for inaugural holiday meal

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) served its first onboard Thanksgiving meals Nov. 26–27, 2025, marking the carrier’s earliest family visitation and a milestone in the ship’s move-aboard progression.

The two-day observance began Nov. 26 with a crew meal and continued Nov. 27 for duty Sailors and their invited guests aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding.

“Our Sailors are standing the watch today, from topside security to engineering watches, and our culinary specialists and food service attendants brought this meal together,” Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer, told families before the serving line opened. “Thank you for the sacrifices you make to support them. This ship is needed in the fleet, and what your Sailors are doing each day is important to our country.”

Bringing civilians aboard a shipyard carrier required extensive coordination across departments and agencies, according to Cmdr. Jennifer Biby, command supply officer (SUPPO). “The Food Service Officer (FSO) and her team planned and ordered for two special meals, then got it all into a shipyard environment, which is tougher than receiving at a base pier,” said SUPPO. “The biggest hurdle was security. Supervisor of Shipbuilding, the liaison between the Department of the Navy and Huntington Ingalls Industries, normally does not allow anyone under 18, so clearing families was a special opportunity to let them see what the crew has experienced these past months, sit down, and enjoy a meal together. I am especially glad Reactor families could come while their Sailors are back on shift work.”

SUPPO added that the successful evolution sets conditions for future events. Christmas is around the corner and this set the standard of success going forward.

“Serving this first Thanksgiving meal pulled the crew together and made everyone feel like one team,” she said. “It also proved we could meet the requirements, which will help refine things for Christmas. Leadership support mattered too, with people who were not on duty stepping onto the serving line for those who were.”

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Justin Gates, one of the mess decks master-at-arms, said the holiday menu reflected weeks of planning and training by S-2 Division. “We put out turkey, ham, steamship round, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, cornbread dressing, and the pies Sailors look for on Thanksgiving,” Gates said. “Today I am part host and part traffic director, helping families find seats and making sure their experience on the mess decks is smooth.”

For many guests, the visit was a first glimpse inside the ship their Sailors are bringing to life. Chief Personnel Specialist Bianca Francois attended with her daughter.

“She has always wanted to see where I work,” Francois said. “She was excited, a little nervous going up the brow, and immediately started asking what everything is called. It was great to share some Navy lingo and show her the ship.” Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Aubrey Beckham echoed the sentiment. “With two little girls, the ladder wells were an adventure,” he said. “They kept saying how big the ship is; I am grateful we could share a piece of what we do with our families.”

Sailors temporarily assigned to S-2, the food service division, supported both days. Starting at 5 a.m., the preparation done alongside preparing for the regularly scheduled breakfast aboard the ship as well.

Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class Thomas Morgan served as a food service attendant. “It has been a good Thanksgiving,” Morgan said. “My biggest responsibility was cleanliness, and I am thankful for the crew too.”

Gates credited junior Sailors with helping make the first meal a success. “We have been training them hard and they were ready,” he said. “My job is making sure the mess decks have what people need, from condiments and coffee to a welcoming place to sit. The team did great.”

John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier. Hosting families for Thanksgiving aboard a ship still in the yard, leaders said, was both a quality-of-life win and a visible sign of progress toward sea trials, commissioning, and future fleet service.

“After years of being dispersed across locations, coming together around the table on our own mess decks mattered,” said SUPPO. “It felt like the crew taking another step forward as one team.”