2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Inactivates at Fort Bragg

Photo By Sgt. Alison Strout | Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) case the colors...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alison Strout | Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) case the colors for the last time during the 2nd SFAB Inactivation Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2025. Through multiple rotations, the 2nd SFAB became a vital tool for shaping, deterrence, and warfighting integration, demonstrating how advisory forces support large-scale combat operations alongside allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Nov. 26, 2025) — Soldiers, families, and community members gathered at Fort Bragg on Wednesday to commemorate the inactivation of the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), closing a significant chapter in the Army’s effort to build global partnerships through specialized advisory units.



The Brigade, activated in 2018, was established to train, advise, and assist partner militaries worldwide. Over the past seven years, brigade advisor teams have deployed to over a dozen countries, most recently serving under U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). Its inactivation ceremony, held at Fort Bragg, recognized years of dedicated service supporting operations in Africa and the Middle East.



Col. Mathew F. Bunch, the Security Force Assistance Command (SFAC) Commander, praised the unit’s Soldiers for their professionalism and impact.



“Today we honored the proud service and legacy of an exceptional formation: the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade. This brigade has embodied what it means to advise, assist, and strengthen our partners across the globe,” he said, “Since its inception, the Soldiers of the 2nd SFAB have demonstrated courage, professionalism, and an unshakable commitment to mission success. As we case these colors today, we close a chapter in pride knowing that the spirit, knowledge, and experience built here will live on in the forces 2nd SFAB has trained, advised, and assisted throughout its history.”



During the ceremony, the unit’s colors were formally cased, symbolizing the end of its service. Present at the ceremony were the Advisors who had served within the 2nd SFAB headquarters and its subordinate battalions.



Since its first deployment to Afghanistan in 2019, the 2nd SFAB has directed multiple rotations of advisor teams. With a primary focus on U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), teams have supported missions in 15 African nations throughout its history.



Col. Jason R. Clarke, commander of the 2nd SFAB, praised the Advisors, past and present, for their contributions.



“We gave it our all to ensure that 2nd SFAB was a unit of pride to the AFRICOM commander, FORSCOM commander, and the Fort Bragg community. We set new and higher standards at every turn to ensure the next round of advisers was better than the last.”



The inactivation aligns with the Army’s ongoing transformation initiatives, which aim to streamline force structure while maintaining the ability to project advisory capability worldwide.