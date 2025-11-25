Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again

BASE AERONAVAL CRISTOBAL COLON, Panama - U.S. Army Capt. Jon Espino is, on the surface, a well-rounded, high-speed leader in his service. While that is true, his story is also one of resolve, determination, and coming full circle.



Born and raised in Panama, Espino served in the national border protection service (SENAFRONT), and joined the U.S. Army without speaking a word of English. Despite this, he reached the rank of staff sergeant in three years, and is now being recommended for the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award. Today, he is back in Panama working with the Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama, working closely with old friends and new partners to increase interoperability throughout Central America.



Panama is a tropical, Spanish-speaking nation of about 4.3 million people. Boiling heat, sudden downpours, a deep love of baseball and close-knit families shaped the world Espino grew up in.



“Basic training was tough,” said Espino, reflecting on his journey thus far, “but after being in the jungle, with it raining all day, covered in sweat, with no food…it wasn’t that hard."



Challenges have always motivated him. After growing up near the Canal Zone, he joined SENAFRONT and completed the reconnaissance and combat course, entering his branch’s special forces and facing demanding missions in the jungle. Each time he drove through the Canal Zone toward SENAFRONT headquarters, he kept his eyes on another dream just ahead.



“Driving through the Canal Zone, I always used to see U.S. Army Soldiers. That was always in my mind as a dream,” said Espino. “The dream came true in 2010 when I had the opportunity to join. That was something I always had in my mind.”



Despite early success, transitioning to the U.S. Army was not easy. He spoke no English, had little exposure to the United States, and knew almost nothing about what awaited him.



“It was hard to move from Panama to the U.S. Army, but one of the things I’m always looking for is [a] challenge,” said Espino, reflecting on his move to join. “I had to move to a different country where I didn’t know the language and then try to be part of something bigger…but I accepted the challenge, and now I am here.”



Espino credits his time in SENAFRONT for helping him adapt quickly. Though he didn’t speak English, he had already faced demanding missions and unfamiliar environments. Still, the Army presented its own set of challenges.



“As [a member of] SENAFRONT, you always have to be adaptable,” Espino said, referring to the state of mind that helped him excel in the United States. “Sometimes you don’t have the resources, but you need to complete the mission.”



After years of service in the U.S. Army, Espino now finds himself back in Panama. Working with the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama has allowed him to reconnect with former comrades while helping build cooperation and interoperability with the Panamanian security services. The work, he said, is deeply meaningful.



“Coming down here to do what I love to do, working for the Army and working with people I used to work with,” said Espino, “ I think it’s priceless.”



Despite the pride he carries in his achievements, Espino has not forgotten his roots. He believes the work the Army and JSCG-P are doing in Panama benefits both nations.



“I’m very proud to be an American,” he said, thinking about what it means to him to be back home. “I think what I’m doing in America is not just beneficial for America but also for Panama and every country in Latin America.“



Now a husband with a daughter on the way, Espino approaches life with humility and determination. His achievements did not come from luck, but from deliberate effort and an unwavering drive to meet each challenge before him. Though he left home seeking new horizons, his ambition ultimately brought him back to where he began, allowing him to support former comrades and build international ties that may last for generations.



Espino has one message for those who read his story — one rooted in determination and hope:

“I hope I can inspire people to reach their goals in life,” said Espino, when asked what he wanted the legacy of his story to be. “If they put the work in and they stick with the basics, they will be able to achieve any goal in life. That is what I hope.”







BASE AERONAVAL CRISTÓBAL COLÓN, Panamá – A primera vista, el capitán del Ejército de Estados Unidos Jon Espino es un líder completo y de alto rendimiento en su servicio. Si bien eso es cierto, su historia también es una de determinación, perseverancia y de regresar al punto de partida.



Nacido y criado en Panamá, Espino sirvió en el Servicio Nacional de Fronteras (SENAFRONT), se unió al Ejército de Estados Unidos sin hablar una palabra de inglés, alcanzó el rango de sargento de primera clase en solo tres años y ahora está siendo recomendado para el Premio de Liderazgo Gen. Douglas MacArthur. Hoy, ha regresado a Panamá con el Grupo Conjunto de Cooperación en Seguridad – Panamá (JSCG-P), trabajando con viejos amigos y nuevos socios para aumentar la interoperabilidad regional.



Panamá es un país tropical, de donde se habla español, con alrededor de 4.3 millones de habitantes. El calor intenso, las lluvias repentinas, el amor por el béisbol y las familias unidas formaron el mundo en el que Espino creció.



“El entrenamiento básico fue difícil”, dijo Espino, reflexionando sobre su camino. “Pero después de estar en la selva, con lluvia todo el día, sudado y sin comida… no fue tan duro”.



El desafío siempre lo ha motivado. Después de crecer cerca de la antigua Zona del Canal, se unió al SENAFRONT y completó el Curso de Reconocimiento y Combate, ingresando a las fuerzas especiales de su rama y enfrentando misiones exigentes en la selva. Cada vez que pasaba por la antigua Zona del Canal hacia la sede de SENAFRONT, mantenía la mirada en otro sueño que lo esperaba más adelante.



“Manejando por la Zona del Canal, siempre veía a los soldados del Ejército de Estados Unidos”, contó Espino. “Siempre fue un sueño. Se hizo realidad en 2010 cuando tuve la oportunidad de unirme”.



A pesar de encontrar éxito rápidamente, la transición al Ejército de Estados Unidos no fue fácil. No hablaba inglés, tenía poca exposición al Ejército y sabía muy poco sobre lo que le esperaba.



“Fue difícil pasar de Panamá al Ejército de Estados Unidos, pero siempre busco un reto”, dijo. “Tuve que mudarme a un país donde no conocía el idioma y tratar de ser parte de algo más grande… pero acepté el desafío, y ahora estoy aquí”.



Espino atribuye su rápida adaptación a su tiempo en SENAFRONT. Aunque no hablaba inglés, ya había enfrentado misiones exigentes y entornos desconocidos. Aun así, el Ejército presentaba su propio conjunto de desafíos.



“En SENAFRONT siempre tienes que ser adaptable”, explicó. “A veces no tienes los recursos, pero igual debes cumplir la misión”.



Después de años de servicio en el Ejército de Estados Unidos, Espino volvió a Panamá. Trabajar con el Grupo Conjunto de Cooperación en Seguridad – Panamá le permitió reconectarse con antiguos compañeros mientras apoya la cooperación y la interoperabilidad con los servicios de seguridad panameños. El trabajo, dijo, tiene un valor inmenso.



“Venir aquí a hacer lo que amo, trabajar para el Ejército y con personas con las que trabajé antes”, afirmó Espino. “Creo que no tiene precio”.



A pesar del orgullo bien ganado por sus logros, Espino no ha olvidado sus raíces. Cree que el trabajo que realizan el Ejército y el JSCG-P en Panamá beneficia a ambas naciones.



“Estoy muy orgulloso de ser estadounidense”, dijo. “Creo que lo que hago en Estados Unidos no solo es beneficioso para Estados Unidos, sino también para Panamá y para todos los países de América Latina”.



Ahora, casado y con una hija en camino, Espino afronta la vida con humildad y determinación. Lo que ha logrado no fue producto de la suerte, sino del esfuerzo deliberado y de una voluntad inquebrantable para superar cada desafío. Aunque dejó su hogar para buscar nuevos horizontes, su ambición finalmente lo llevó de regreso a donde empezó, permitiéndole apoyar a antiguos compañeros y fortalecer lazos internacionales que podrían durar generaciones.



Espino tiene un mensaje para quienes conozcan su historia, un mensaje de determinación y esperanza:

“Espero poder inspirar a las personas a alcanzar sus metas en la vida”, dijo. “Si se esfuerzan y se apegan a lo básico, podrán lograr cualquier objetivo. Eso es lo que espero”.

