Camp Pendleton Marines Commence Wargames for the Future Fight

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo | A U.S. Marine with I Marine Expeditionary Force briefs a rehersal of concept, off a terrain model, in preparation of Exercise Steel Knight 2025 on Marine Corps Base Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 21, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo) (This photo was altered due to security purposes)

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. 3rd Fleet, and the U.S. Air Force’s 10th Air Force will conduct Exercise Steel Knight 25 across military installations and training areas in Southern California and Arizona, Dec. 1–14.



Steel Knight 2025 is a scenario-driven, mission rehearsal exercise led by 1st Marine Division designed to certify 5th Marine Regiment in the planning, deployment and command and control of Marines in preparation for the next Marine Rotational Force – Darwin. The exercise enhances readiness, sharpens kill-web enabled decision-making, and demonstrates to allies that I MEF remains the partner of choice.



“Complex, realistic scenarios like the ones we will throw at our Marines and Sailors during Steel Knight 2025, prepare 1st Marine Division and supporting units for contested environments and sustained campaigning,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Savage, commanding general, 1st Marine Division. “What Steel Knight 2025 will show is that Marines and Sailors remain I MEF’s decisive advantage, executing complex tasks with discipline, creativity and professionalism.”



Steel Knight began in 1991 as an annual exercise conducted at the tank battalion level. In 2005, Steel Knight began serving as pre-deployment training for 1st Marine Division in preparation for Operation Enduring Freedom and focused on the types of counterinsurgency operations being conducted in Afghanistan. In 2012, Steel Knight returned to a division-level exercise that focused on conventional operations and the Marine Corps’ core competencies.



Steel Knight strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness.



Throughout Steel Knight, 1st Marine Division will be posting photos, videos, and other important information here: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/SteelKnight. For more information, contact 1st Marine Division Communication Strategy and Operations at 1stmardiv\_commstratsupport@usmc.mil or at (760) 576-9671.