U.S. Africa Command Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader Focused on Partnership and Shared Security Interests

Stuttgart, Germany — U.S. Africa Command welcomed Command Sergeant Major Garric M. Banfield as its new Command Senior Enlisted Leader, marking a significant transition at a time of shifting regional dynamics, increased partner-nation coordination, and expanding multinational security cooperation across the African continent.

A Strategic Role in an Evolving Security Environment

The Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) at a combatant command plays an essential role in shaping how enlisted forces operate, collaborate, and support the command’s strategic objectives. For AFRICOM, where partnerships and capacity-building define mission success, the position directly influences how the U.S. military engages, trains, and works alongside African enlisted leaders.

AFRICOM’s mission is centered on countering transnational threats and malign actors, strengthening partner-nation security institutions, and advancing regional stability through sustained engagement. Enlisted forces—both American and African—are critical to these efforts as they execute mission-essential tasks, build trust with partner units, and help professionalize security institutions across the continent.

A Leader With Regional Experience and Strategic Insight

Banfield brings an uncommon blend of operational experience, academic study, and advisory expertise to the role. His career includes years of service in civil affairs, irregular warfare, and multiple senior enlisted advisory positions that placed him shoulder-to-shoulder with African partner forces in some of the continent’s most challenging environments.

He also invested in deeper regional understanding, earning a graduate certificate in African Studies and a master’s degree focused on irregular warfare—education that complements his on-the-ground experience and enhances his ability to support African partners effectively.

These operational, educational, and relationship-driven experiences give Banfield a grounded perspective on how enlisted forces contribute to long-term stability, stronger partnerships, and more professional militaries. His approach is shaped by trust, respect, and collaboration—principles that align closely with AFRICOM’s enduring mission.

Partnership as the Foundation

As he assumes his new role, Banfield emphasized that partnership is the core of AFRICOM’s success. “Stability comes from strong partnerships, and strong partnerships are built on respect — respect for the knowledge, experience, and capabilities our African partners bring to the table.”

With a long history of working with African forces, Banfield sees his role as amplifying partner perspectives and ensuring AFRICOM’s efforts remain aligned with their needs.

Supporting Enlisted Development Across Africa

A key priority for Banfield will be advancing the African Enlisted Development Strategy—an initiative led by African partners and supported by AFRICOM.

“The African Enlisted Development Strategy is a partner-driven initiative, and AFRICOM’s role is to support African leaders in meeting the goals they’ve set for their enlisted forces.”

He highlighted joint training exercises as essential opportunities to strengthen interoperability and build meaningful military relationships.

“Joint training exercises are a great example: they’re not just about tactics, but about building relationships and learning from one another.”

These engagements help reinforce the progress African enlisted leaders are already driving within their own formations and allow U.S. forces to learn from the deep expertise of their partners.

Returning to a Trusted Team

Banfield previously served within Special Operations Command Africa, and he views his return to AFRICOM as a continuation of meaningful work alongside a team he greatly respects.

“I’m honored to rejoin the AFRICOM team — an incredible group of professionals I had the privilege of working alongside during my time at Special Operations Command Africa.”

He emphasized the resilience and capability of African forces, as well as his commitment to listening, learning, and strengthening relationships across the continent.

Looking Ahead

With regional threats evolving and geopolitical competition increasing, AFRICOM’s mission remains focused on strengthening partnerships, supporting professional military institutions, and enabling African nations to address their own security challenges.

Banfield believes that collaboration—within AFRICOM and across the continent—is essential for shaping a more stable future.

“Together — AFRICOM, our component commands, and our African partners — we can lay the groundwork for a more secure and stable future.”

His leadership, grounded in regional understanding and partner-focused engagement, is expected to reinforce AFRICOM’s commitment to protecting the homeland, shared security interests, respect for sovereignty, and enablement of our African partners’ operational independence.