Peterson Call of Duty Team Represents at 2026 Air Force and Space Force Gaming World Championship

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Recently, four members from Peterson Space Force Base traveled to Patrick SFB, Fla., to represent themselves and Peterson at the 2026 Air Force and Space Force Gaming Call of Duty World Championship.



Every year, teams from bases all over the globe compete to see who the best is at their respective competitive games through events held by Air Force and Space Force Gaming. According to their website, Air Force and Space Force Gaming is an initiative that helps Airmen and Guardians find common ground through video games while also promoting mental acuity, fine motor coordination, and competitive excellence.



Luckily, Peterson SFB has a team comprised of four of the best Call of Duty players the Department of the Air Force has to offer. Airman Anthony “loyuhl” Gonzalez, 21st Security Forces Squadron response force member, Airman 1st Class Shaun “JR” Walton, 21st Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, Senior Airman Cameron “Camura” Day, 21st Comptroller Squadron commander’s executive administrator; and Staff Sgt. Trent “Soderxo” Salsman, 21st Security Forces Squadron investigator put together an impressive season, qualifying them for the Air Force and Space Force Gaming World Championships.



While they found a lot of success this season, they haven’t been playing together for all that long. After a troubled previous season, Salsman decided to reach out early this season to put together the best team possible. Through a Facebook group, asking around their respective units, Salsman and the others found each other, and decided to become a team.

Even after they became a team, finding time to practice together proved to be quite a challenge. They each work completely different schedules, manage family demands, and balance personal lives. All-in-all, they only practiced as a full team three times before their first official competition.



Their lack of experience as a team didn’t hold them back in the end, and they were able to qualify for the Air and Space Force World Championship. The team was satisfied with their season given the circumstances, but hungry for more next year. With an expected addition from a high-ranking player, the team has high hopes.



“We're going to have a super team. I'm not going to lie,” remarked Gonzalez.



The world championship event even brought Gonzalez together with his brother for the first time in years. A competitor himself representing a team in Guam. With one brother stationed in Guam, and one in Colorado, meetings have become few and far between.



“That was the coolest thing for me, getting to see my brother,” said Gonzalez.



While some people might question Call of Duty’s importance, the effects of competing together stretch wider than one might think.



“I don't know if people realize how much morale it brings for people to just be around each other with a common interest,” said Day.



Salsman mentioned that serious members of the community even go as far as weighing in Air Force Gaming into their base preferences and even contract extensions.



“I get it's just a game, but it's a lot more than just a game, it’s bringing people together. And if people are even wanting to, extend contracts just to play a game, I mean, that should tell you how well Air Force Gaming is doing in the morale department,” said Salsman.



Ultimately, the Peterson SFB team's journey to the Call of Duty World Championship underscores the growing importance of Air Force and Space Force Gaming. While their official duties include supporting the uninterrupted operation of vital space assets, from satellite communications to missile warning systems, this team found a unique way to build cohesion and relieve stress; which is essential for maintaining peak performance in high-stakes environments. Beyond the thrill of competition and the honing of valuable skills, Air Force Gaming fosters camaraderie, boosts morale, and provides a unique avenue for Airmen and Guardians to connect. It is clear that Air Force and Space Force Gaming focuses on more than just gaming; it's an investment in the well-being and connectedness of the force.