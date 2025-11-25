Operation Turkey Drop: The spirit of Herk Nation

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – The smell of smoked turkey filled the air at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, as the Chaplain Corps, First Sergeant Council, volunteers and community partners joined forces to prepare and distribute 200 turkeys and dry goods to Airmen and their families, Nov. 22, 2025.



Operation Turkey Drop is an annual event organized by the First Sergeant Council to support Airmen facing financial hardship during the holidays. The initiative provides dry goods, which aims to alleviate financial stress and promote family time.



“We hope that every Airman who receives a meal understands they’re not alone,” said Master Sgt. Elton Gill, 19th Airlift Wing religious affairs superintendent. “They’re loved, they’re cared for, and there’s a community behind them that has their back.”



First Sergeants worked together to gather dry foods for Airmen and their families during the holiday season. This year, in collaboration with the Chaplain Corps, 200 turkeys were prepared alongside those dry goods. The Chapel team was already planning on bringing barbeque smokers for their turkey cookout, so the First Sergeant Council joined in to provide for the members of the installation.



The idea for the turkeys came together quickly. Just weeks earlier, the Chaplain’s Office served over 500 free meals. After seeing the impact, fellow pitmaster, Glen Boylan of the Ribeye Wranglers cook team, reached out to Gill about hosting another large cookout for Thanksgiving.



From that simple idea grew a multi-organization effort. Within days, community partners from across Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee volunteered to contribute resources and manpower.



Operation BBQ Relief, a Kansas City nonprofit, agreed to lend one of their large smoke rigs to handle the cooking volume, while Steak Tank, a veteran-owned business, donated spices and seasonings.



The emphasis of unity, resilience and community care was at the forefront of this operation with Herk Nation being at the center of it. Each turkey and bag of goods represented more than just a meal, it represented support.



“With just having moved here, the event was a really big help to just take this big of a load off my family and help my wife out,” said Tech. Sgt. Terry Carby, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics craftsman and turkey recipient. “It's much less worry on our shoulders.”



Team Little Rock’s Thanksgiving effort reflects the unique spirit of Herk Nation, where community support and service go hand in hand. The base’s Community Council and local organizations stepped in with donations and volunteers, underscoring the bond between the installation and its surrounding community.



With events like Operation Turkey Drop, the First Sergeant Council wants Airmen to be reassured that their First Sergeants care and are committed to their well-being all year round.



“Know that your First Sergeant cares about you,” said Master Sgt. Zachary Lesser, 19th Force Support Squadron first sergeant. “Theres a lot of time and effort put into a lot of things to boost morale and ensure stressors are low across the base and readiness is at the utmost high for each unit.”

