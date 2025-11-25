Photo By Gino Mattorano | Victoria Quayle, right, a registered nurse in Evans Army Community Hospital’s...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Victoria Quayle, right, a registered nurse in Evans Army Community Hospital’s Allergy Clinic, was one of three individual honorees recognized at a DAISY Award Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Evans Army Community Hospital. Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, presented the award. Also pictured is Jessica Kelly, who nominated Quayle for the award. The Daisy Awards recognize nurses for the kind, compassionate care they provide to patients. Three individual winners were selected from 55 nominees. see less | View Image Page

Daisy Award ceremony highlights outstanding, compassionate nursing care

Evans Army Community Hospital hosted its quarterly DAISY Award Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, to recognize nurses for the kind, compassionate care they provide to patients. Three individual winners were selected from among 55 nominees.



Patients and/or peers submitted nominations for the quarterly award, which recognizes outstanding nursing care for July-September, 2025.



During the ceremony, nominators read their nominations aloud as awards were presented to the winners.

In an EACH Daisy Awards first, one nominator read the nomination aloud virtually using video chat, since she had already moved on to another duty station, but wanted to make sure her nurse was recognized.



Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH deputy commander for nursing, provided remarks for the ceremony and said the Daisy Award serves as a reminder of the value of nurses not only in the organization but in our communities.



“One of the most profound effects of the Daisy Award is its ability to enhance the overall quality of patient care,” Buchanan said. “By recognizing nurses for their compassionate service, healthcare facilities can cultivate an atmosphere where gratitude is emphasized. This culture encourages nurses to maintain high standards of care.”



DAISY is an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System” and the award was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The family was looking for a way to recognize the outstanding care Barnes received during his illness and came up with the DAISY Award program.



Individual honorees:

• Victoria Quayle, Registered Nurse (RN), Allergy Clinic

• Erika Dooley, RN, Mountain Post Birthing Center

• Capt. Michael Morris, Nurse Practitioner, Ivy Clinic