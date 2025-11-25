EACH continues to shine in latest Leapfrog safety evaluation

Courtesy Photo | Evans Army Community Hospital received the highest score amongst all military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Evans Army Community Hospital received the highest score amongst all military healthcare facilities for the third consecutive time and an “A” rating for the fourth straight time in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2025 assessment released Nov. 13, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Evans Army Community Hospital received the highest score amongst all military healthcare facilities for the third consecutive time and an “A” rating for the fourth straight time in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2025 assessment released Nov. 13, 2025.



The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on health care quality. The organization evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, including errors, injuries, and infections. Leapfrog's grading system uses up to 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety.



“It is truly an honor to receive this distinction again,” said Col Matt Mapes, the EACH commander. “This achievement reflects the entire staff’s commitment to transparency and providing safe, high-quality healthcare to our beneficiaries. I couldn’t be more proud of this EACH Team whose continuing efforts protect our patients from harm and demonstrate their commitment to meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.”



A hospital must meet specific criteria to be eligible for participation in the Leapfrog safety assessment. In the Fall 2025 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the 45 eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 87% received an "A" grade.



DHA's engagement with Leapfrog began about seven years ago when it sought to incorporate Leapfrog's evaluations into the Military Health System's Quality Assurance Program.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, updated twice a year, evaluates public and private hospitals. Its grades are based on national standards for hospital safety and highlight risks that patients may face in a health care setting, including preventable medical errors and infections. The ratings are available to the public, making it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of their local health care facilities.