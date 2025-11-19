Photo Story: Fort McCoy community holds Turkey Trot 2025

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2025 Turkey Trot Run/Walk on Nov. 12,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2025 Turkey Trot Run/Walk on Nov. 12, 2025, at Fort McCoy. Dozens of people participated in this event organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The event was held in front of Rumpel Fitness Center. First place male and female participants took home a turkey, and two additional participants earned a turkey from a drawing held at the event. (Photo by Liz Faber/Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

PHOTO STORY BY LIZ FABER

Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation



Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2025 Turkey Trot Run/Walk on Nov. 12, 2025, at Fort McCoy.



Dozens of people participated in this event organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



The event was held in front of Rumpel Fitness Center.



First place male and female participants took home a turkey, and two additional participants earned a turkey from a drawing held at the event.



