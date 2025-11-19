Sailor Life Skills, Part 1: myPay 101 Your browser does not support the audio element.

MILLINGTON, Tennessee — Staying mission-ready starts with the basics, and one of the most important tools every Sailor should know inside and out is myPay.



MyPay — the Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s online pay system — gives Sailors direct control over their pay and entitlements. Whether you are double-checking your Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) or updating tax information, myPay is where it all happens.



Through myPay, Sailors can view, download, or print their LES, tax documents, and travel voucher pay statements. The system also lets you update electronic funds transfer details, change state or federal tax withholdings, set up or modify allotments, and start or adjust your Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) contributions. Managing these tools early in your career can help you catch pay issues quickly, build long-term savings, and make smart financial decisions.

Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), said understanding pay isn’t just helpful — it’s essential.



“We are always here to help — to ensure every Sailor is empowered to master their pay and financial well-being,” Brooks said. “That means knowing your entitlements, checking your LES for anything that doesn’t look right, and knowing who to contact when something needs to be fixed.”



The LES remains the most-used feature in myPay. It breaks down monthly pay, allowances, deductions, and benefits — information often needed for securing service-related benefits, including no-downpayment VA home-loan options.



Sailors can access myPay at [mypay.dfas.mil](http://mypay.dfas.mil/) from any browser-supported device. Once logged in, users can create or update their profile, set up a login ID and password, enable two-factor authentication for added security, or authorize trusted individuals with limited access to view pay documents.



For help with myPay system features, Sailors can use Ask myPay or call (888) 332-7411.



For pay-related issues, Sailors should contact their Command Pay and Personnel Administer, or MNCC at (833) 330-6622 or [AskMNCC@navy.mil](mailto:AskMNCC@navy.mil).



MNCC delivers 24/7 customer service and handles personnel and pay transactions for Sailors, veterans, and their families. For additional self-service tools, visit MyNavy Portal.