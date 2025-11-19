First and Second Ladies Inspire DoDEA Students at Camp Lejeune

Courtesy Photo | First Lady Melania Trump helps a young student create a cardstock turkey during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | First Lady Melania Trump helps a young student create a cardstock turkey during Thanksgiving craft activities at DeLalio Elementary School, a DoDEA facility at MCAS New River, Nov. 19, 2025. The engagement occurred during a joint visit by First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, their first to the installations, focusing on support for military families and DoDEA students amid the holiday season and the importance of education in readying the next generation for technologies such as artificial intelligence. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance visited Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas schools at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River on Nov. 19, 2025, highlighting support for military families and students amid the holiday season.



The joint visit, the first for both ladies to the installations, focused on engaging with DoDEA students, service members, and their families, emphasizing the role of education in preparing the next generation for emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.



Dr. Andrea Marr, Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent, praised the seamless execution and its unifying impact.



"The visit was an incredible success. Everything ran smoothly, and the energy in the schools was truly inspiring," Marr said. "Students and staff were excited and engaged, and the presence of the First Lady and Second Lady created a sense of pride and unity across our community. It was an honor and a privilege. Hosting them and their teams was both humbling and uplifting, reinforcing the importance of our work for students and highlighting our school community's strength. What stood out most was the genuine warmth and interest the ladies showed toward our students and educators—they took time to listen, ask thoughtful questions, and connect personally."



The day began at Lejeune High School, where Trump and Vance discussed AI applications in student projects. Trump highlighted her Nationwide Presidential AI Challenge, launched in August, inviting K-12 students and educators to explore the technology.



They listened to a student presentation in an advanced placement research class, where students demonstrated AI-generated videos on the effects of electronic media on sleep and adolescent well-being, and on the impact of social media addiction on self-esteem and body image.



Trump and Vance engaged with Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (MCJROTC) cadets and posed for photos with students. They joined over 150 USO personnel, families, and the school's MCJROTC program to assemble care packages for deployed service members with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.



Dr. Todd Carver, principal of Lejeune High School, said the activities exemplified DoDEA's blueprint in action.



"What the world captured was a visual of our DoDEA Blueprint in action—our ecosystem of staff, students, and stakeholders exemplifies what our agency provides military-connected families," Carver said. "Our Camp Lejeune family ended the day with profound respect for the school-home connection here; it was an exemplar of how powerful that connection has become. Our blueprint's layered approach—student, school, talent, and organizational excellence—shows how potent it is when all four goals align in one activity."



The group then moved to DeLalio Elementary School, where Trump and Vance participated in Thanksgiving craft-making, including turkeys from cardstock and glue, with students and families of deployed troops.



Ms. Shelia Gilliard, principal of DeLalio Elementary, reflected on the impact.



"The visit showcased DoDEA's transformative education and its role in supporting military families, highlighting the First and Second Ladies' genuine care for our children's experiences," Gilliard said. "Their inspiration will resonate for years—we were truly touched."



Students shared their excitement. Sarah, a third grader who worked on a project with the first lady, said, "My experience was exciting and happy—she made me feel great, and we made a project together. She was very kind and pretty."



Briella, a first grader who interacted with both, added, "I talked about my picture with the first lady and read in a small group with the second lady. It was fun doing Reader's Theater for them—we were on the news!"



The visit culminated in a gathering of about 1,600 service members and families in a hangar at MCAS New River.



Vance addressed the crowd first, praising the military community's dedication and its schools.



"Marines embody boldness in action, unity in purpose, and a lightning readiness to go wherever the nation requires. It's not just our Marines, though. Today, I had the privilege of spending time with your families at the elementary and high schools on base at a time when children around the country are struggling. It is so heartening to see thriving schools and engage students," she said.



"And in my own work, as I've been working on reversing the declining literacy rate and disengagement we see in schools, DoDEA schools and military families are a shining example and have been among my best partners. I am so impressed by your commitment to building strong communities and schools. Military families are truly the model for our country and for my own family," Vance continued.



Trump followed, focusing on AI's transformative potential and its role in future warfare.



"To win the AI war, we must train our next generation, for it's America's students who will lead the Marine Corps in the future," she said. "Lejeune High School demonstrated today that it's ready to lead. Its mission — educate, engage, and empower each student to succeed in a dynamic world — is more than a slogan. The school's ecosystem of educators, administrators, parents, and students is poised to drive innovation for America. They have fully embraced the Presidential Artificial Intelligence challenge, showcasing creativity and technical vision for the future of AI. Their dedication to learning and their commitment to our country are inspiring."



She acknowledged the sacrifices of military families.



"The Lejeune and the New River communities impressed me today," Trump said. "Military families are the quiet strength of our nation. Your love, patience, and courage give our service members the confidence to serve with honor."



Trump closed by expressing appreciation for the Marine Corps community.



"It has been a memorable day and an honor to meet the men and women of the United States Marine Corps," she said. "To you and your families who give so much for our country, thank you."



