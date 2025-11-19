51st CES Airmen hone professional skills in Haetae Leadership Academy Your browser does not support the audio element.

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron completed the third iteration of Haetae Leadership Academy, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025.



HLA is a five-day, squadron led professional development course designed to strengthen communication, teamwork and mission readiness among CE Airmen. For the first time, company grade officers joined the training, allowing enlisted Airmen an opportunity to lead mixed-rank teams in a controlled learning environment.



Participants were introduced to leadership and followership concepts normally taught in later stages of professional military education, preparing them to take on greater responsibility in high-tempo environments like Osan.



“We bring new Airmen into the academy as soon as they arrive at Osan so they understand expectations early on,” said Master Sgt. Iyla Demchuk, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration section chief. “By working together, doing physical training and tackling challenges as a team, they build a stronger bond and start to recognize how every specialty on base, whether HVAC, firefighters or explosive ordinance disposal, connects and contributes to supporting the mission and keeping Osan ready to respond.”



Noncommissioned officers facilitated the course, guiding joint teams through discussions and scenario-based exercises that emphasized clear communication and cross-functional awareness. The training helped Airmen better understand how their daily roles directly support combat airpower generation, infrastructure sustainment and rapid response operations across the installation.



The inclusion of officers added mentorship opportunities while reinforcing leadership expectations from the junior enlisted level up.



HLA bridges the gap between technical training and formal PME, by cultivating critical thinking, team dynamics, and a broader view of operation readiness. These early development experiences enhance the squadron’s ability to generate combat support and maintain the wing’s “Fight Tonight” posture.



“A lot of students haven’t been to Airman Leadership School yet,” said Staff Sgt. Cashley Redd, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management craftsman. “So, hearing real leadership lessons from experienced instructors early on helps them figure out how they want to lead once the responsibility falls on them.”



The Haetae Leadership Academy remains a critical component of the 51st CES’s strategy to develop agile, resilient leaders ready to support Team Osan’s mission at a moment’s notice.