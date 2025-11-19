Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Combat Medic Specialist Pfc. Antonio Lopez administers a...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Combat Medic Specialist Pfc. Antonio Lopez administers a seasonal influenza vaccine to a service member at a walk-in community flu-shot event at Frontier Chapel, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Nov. 19. According to Munson public health officials keeping flu from formations on post, including the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the historic United States Disciplinary Barracks, the only maximum-security prison in the Department of War, is an important Force Health Protection mission. see less | View Image Page

Munson Army Health Center builds defenses against seasonal flu

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas. — Munson Army Health Center continues to prepare its community for the upcoming flu season.



Health center staff kicked off the annual seasonal influenza vaccination campaign Oct. 1, to protect the Fort Leavenworth community by reducing the spread of seasonal flu and strengthening overall medical readiness.



“Not only can the flu be a serious disease, particularly among young children, older adults, and people with certain chronic health conditions, but it can also negatively impact readiness through reduced personnel, lost days and degraded mission effectiveness,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director, Munson Army Health Center. “Vaccination is a safer choice than risking illness -- protecting individual health, unit preparedness, and ultimately, national security.”



According to Munson public health officials keeping flu from formations on post, including the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the historic United States Disciplinary Barracks, the only maximum-security prison in the Department of War, is an important Force Health Protection mission.



“Correctional facilities tend to have enclosed spaces where people are in close contact. Once influenza enters, it can spread rapidly,” said 1st Lt. Kennedy Reeves, chief of Munson’s Department of Public Health and Officer in Charge of this year’s seasonal influenza vaccine campaign. “If a flu outbreak sidelines large numbers of corrections staff and support personnel, it can impact operations. That’s what we’re trying to prevent.”



Reeves said that providing influenza vaccine to staff and inmates helps reduce the likelihood of rapid transmission, limits severe illness, and minimizes the strain on medical resources.



The team also launched an outreach effort to vaccinate students, faculty, and staff at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Training environments like CGSC are like college-campus conditions where influenza spreads easily through shared classrooms, group work in close quarters and high levels of daily interaction.



Walker said that these settings consistently see faster transmission of seasonal flu, and illness can quickly disrupt academic schedules.



“For CGSC students in the Army’s training pipeline—even a short bout of influenza can set them back in their studies, impact group projects, or cause missed instruction days. Ensuring this population is vaccinated helps maintain instructional continuity and supports the readiness of future Army leaders,” added Walker.



In addition to these and other unit-based events, Munson completed four, scheduled community influenza vaccine walk-in events on post for service members, Retirees, and family members.



“These efforts reflect Munson’s mission to safeguard the health and resilience of the Force,” said Walker.



Walker encourages all eligible beneficiaries to get their flu shot to help protect themselves and those around them.



Beginning Nov. 26, TRICARE beneficiaries aged 6 months and older who still need a flu shot can stop by the Department of Primary Care Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 – 11:30 a.m. to receive their vaccine. Department of Defense Identification Cards are required for patients aged 10 years and older.



Additional measures individuals can take to reduce the risk of illness include getting plenty of rest, eating a healthy diet, being physically active, managing stress, and drinking plenty of fluids.



Cleaning frequently touched surfaces, avoiding people who are sick, covering coughs, and handwashing help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like flu from spreading.



“By taking proactive steps like vaccination and practicing good hygiene, we can all contribute to a healthier Fort Leavenworth community and a more resilient Force," Walker said, urging everyone to do their part in combating the seasonal flu.