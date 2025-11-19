U.S. Army Transfers U.S.-based Army Air and Missile Defense Commands to Army Space and Missile Defense Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – October 1, 2025 – The U.S. Army has transferred the 32nd and 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Commands from U.S. Army Forces Command and U.S. Army Northern Command, respectively, to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. The transfer occurs in conjunction with the activation of the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command. There are currently no plans to relocate USASMDC or AAMDC personnel or units.



The transfer of the 32nd and 263rd AAMDCs establishes a clear reporting structure for the U.S.-based air and missile defense forces performing or expected to perform homeland defense missions.



“SMDC is the Army’s senior integrated air and missile defense command, so it’s logical that the two U.S.-based AAMDCs fall under our command,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, Commanding General, USASMDC. “This transfer positions the AAMDCs for future requirements.”



During the transfer, USASMDC is dedicated to a seamless integration, ensuring no impact on the AAMDCs’ mission requirements or the command’s other major subordinate elements, including the: 1st Space Brigade, 100th Missile Defense Brigade, Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence, and USASMDC Technical Center. The commands’ trained personnel are prepared to defend against air, unmanned aerial systems, ballistic and cruise missile threats, while enabling the Army’s maneuver forces by interdicting adversary space capabilities.



“This transfer creates a unified, flexible, integrated air and missile defense command to defend the homeland against current and emerging challenges,” said Gainey. “SMDC is the Army’s modernization proponent and operational integrator for global missile defense. Adding traditional air defense artillery capabilities and organizations creates synergy for homeland and other global defense missions.”



With the transfer, USASMDC will continue to serve as the Army Service Component Command to U.S. Space Command, U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Northern Command, with an expanded role in Air and Missile Defense for the latter.



The 32nd AAMDC is an active component organization with its headquarters at Ft. Bliss, Texas. The 263rd AAMDC is an Army National Guard organization headquartered at Anderson, South Carolina.