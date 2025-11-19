Photo By Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig | The “Freedom Oak”, a bronze oak tree sculpture gifted by the Fisher House...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig | The “Freedom Oak”, a bronze oak tree sculpture gifted by the Fisher House Foundation stands inside the Meditation Pavilion at the Center for Families of the Fallen, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 18 2025. The 1,714 square foot Meditation Pavilion provides a quiet place for families to gather, pray and reflect during their stay at the Fisher House. The pavilion is used as a gathering place for families, and is the first and only one of its kind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig) see less | View Image Page

AFMAO's Fisher House Reaches Fifteen Years of Service

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DEL. -- After 15 years of support, the Fisher House has become more than a physical space but instead a symbol of AFMAO’S motto “Dignity, Honor, Respect & Care, Service, Support”.

“Normally, Fisher houses are located very close to a Veteran’s Affairs clinic or sometimes on a base,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samatha Hogan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Dover Fisher House manager. “The Dover house is the only one that hosts families that are here for a Dignified Transfer. We host families of all branches. If a service member is getting a dignified transfer, their family is invited to stay here at the Fisher House.”

Deployed AFMAO personnel support families with 24-hour operations. Additionally, the USO Delaware provides an assortment of fresh and frozen meal choices, drinks and snacks to make the family's stay at the Fisher House as comfortable as possible.

“Families often treat me like one of their children,” Said Tech. Sgt. Hogan. “They saw me sharing a uniform, and I work here, but they see their loved one. They see someone that's away from their families, just like their loved one was.”

Identified by the Fisher Foundation as a complement to the Center for Families of the Fallen, the Dover AFB Fisher House is the 50th house within the Fisher family of homes. The House was gifted to the Air Force and dedicated Nov. 10, 2010, and utilized by the first family Dec. 9 2010.

“I’d like to give a big thank you to the Fisher House Foundation, The Friends of the Fallen, General Schwartz and Mrs. Schwartz for making this possible and always having our backs, making sure that we can take care of families in the capacity that they deserve.” Hogan added.

More than 3,500 family members have stayed at the house since it opened.