Moody Airmen conduct FARP training to enhance agile refueling operations Your browser does not support the audio element.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga– Airmen from the 71st Rescue Squadron and 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron honed their rapid refueling capabilities during Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training, sharpening mission readiness for future operations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2025.



FARP plays a critical role in mission success by enabling aircraft to refuel quickly in deployed or austere locations.



The operation requires Airmen to rapidly establish fuel lines and equipment, connect aircraft to fuel sources, ensure safe and efficient refueling, and secure gear for follow-on missions. Throughout the training, loadmasters and FARP specialists worked side by side to refine the precision, coordination and teamwork essential to sustaining airpower anytime, anywhere.



“During the FARP statics with the 71st RQS, our main goal is to get hands on training for new members on the team and have them train for real-world missions,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez, 23d LRS. “FARP is critical for extending aircraft operational reach in remote or contested areas, enabling rapid refueling without returning to base. It enhances mission flexibility, supports combat effectiveness and ensures quick response to emerging threats in austere environments.”



For the 71st RQS loadmasters, the training emphasized realistic loading and ground fuel transfer operations, which are skills essential for supporting the Air Force’s rescue and recovery missions around the world.



“The main objective for this training is to give the new loadmasters the opportunity to perform the checklist and actions for the FARP operations in a lower stress environment,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Butler, 71st RQS loadmaster. “This training allows us to be more flexible in our ability to transfer fuel to other aircraft. When weather prohibits us from conducting in-flight refueling, we are able to safely transfer fuel on the ground. Additionally, not all aircraft are equipped to refuel from our aircraft refueling drogues (a funnel-shaped, collapsible receptacle at the end of a refueling hose). This operation allows us to transfer fuel to any aircraft that is able to land at the suitable FARP site.”



Meanwhile, the FARP team executed a series of timed fuel delivery and recovery exercises, focusing on precision and speed under simulated operational conditions.



“This training simulates scenarios typically encountered during real-world missions,” Gomez said. “Our ability to set up and tear down within 30 minutes makes it an ideal environment, allowing us to be ready whenever the aircraft is.”



The training concluded with both squadrons emphasizing integration and mission readiness. By combining the 23d LRS’s refueling expertise with the 71st RQS’s aircrew proficiency, the Airmen strengthened their coordination, refined their processes and reinforced the teamwork essential to sustaining airpower anytime, anywhere.