TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION AIRSPACE ANNOUNCED OVER WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA THIS WEEK

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command will enforce the VIP Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) has established for this week, Nov. 25-30, 2025, over West Palm Beach, Florida. General aviation pilots are reminded that checking Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, before each flight is required by the FAA and TFR procedures must be followed. If required, NORAD jets will respond to aircraft violating the TFR and take the necessary action to gain compliance, a scenario we encourage all pilots to avoid. Since the January 2025 presidential inauguration, NORAD has responded to 40 tracks of interest violating TFRs in the West Palm Beach area. Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/. NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada. For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/