Adopt an Airman builds lasting bonds for new Airmen

From the moment Airmen begin their career in the military, they face a rapidly changing and complex environment that can feel unfamiliar. For the Airmen who are away from home, often for the first time, these changes can make adjusting to their first assignment even harder.



To help ease the transition, Barksdale has reintroduced the Adopt an Airman program, a continuous support initiative that gives first-term Airmen a new home away from home.



“If an Airman isn’t doing well in their personal life, that’s going to affect their performance,” said Master Sgt. Jasmine Tanner, Military & Family Readiness Center readiness noncommissioned officer. “When they have that extra support system, it helps them come into work more rejuvenated and focused to complete their part of the mission.”



The application process begins during the First Term Enlisted Course, a mandatory week-long program attended by all first term Airmen following their arrival to their first assignment. After receiving a briefing on the program, interested Airmen fill out contact cards with their information and interests. The cards are then sent to the MFRC staff who work to match participants with available local families.



Supervisors can also nominate Airmen to be “adopted” by volunteers who want to provide additional support and connection.



“Connection is what this is all about,” said Kem Smelser, Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council committee chair. “We want the Airmen to feel welcome in this area and welcome as a new part of our family.”



Adopt an Airman is more than a program. It’s an opportunity to give back, foster resilience and show Airmen that Shreveport-Bossier is ready to welcome them with open arms.



“We’re better equipped for the day knowing that there’s something here to become close to,” said Senior Airman Janelee Roches, 2nd Comptroller Squadron commander’s support staff force management technician and Adopt an Airman participant. “At the end of the day, being with them makes you feel at home again.”



The Adopt an Airman program is a testament to the 2nd Bomb Wing’s ongoing commitment to ensure the well-being of every Airman who is tasked with supporting the nation’s premier strategic deterrence mission around the clock.



“When I met my adopted family, it just made me so grateful that I have people here willing to take me in as their own,” said Roches. “At no point do I ever feel like I’m being left out of things.”