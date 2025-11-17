Peace Through Strength focus of CSAF’s Mighty Ninety visit Your browser does not support the audio element.

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and his wife, Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach, visited here, on Nov. 20, 2025, to gain firsthand insight into the Airmen and critical operations that form the land-based leg of the nation's nuclear triad.

“The 90th Missile Wing is honored to host General and Mrs. Wilsbach,” said Col. Terrance Holmes, 90 MW commander. “It’s an amazing opportunity for our Airmen to showcase the capabilities of the Mighty Ninety and the intercontinental ballistic missile mission.”

The visit demonstrated the deterrence capabilities provided by the 90 MW through its continuous Minuteman III operations and ongoing preparations to field the Sentinel.

Speaking to missileers, facility managers, chefs, and maintenance personnel at Missile Alert Facility A-01, Wilsbach reinforced that the credibility of nuclear deterrence is anchored to the Airmen who execute this mission every day.

"Our Missile Wings serve as the bedrock of our national security,” Wilsbach said. “Every minute of every day, our strategic deterrent is maintained, secured, and ready to 'Fly', if needed – thanks to your vigilance, your expertise, and your commitment to excellence. You 'Fix' any issue, ensuring absolute reliability. And you stand ready to 'Fight' to defend our nation. Based on what I’ve seen here, the ICBM mission is in outstanding hands.”

While Wilsbach toured operational and support facilities, Ms. Wilsbach focused on installation support to Airmen and their families, engaging with helping agencies, key support liaisons, and units that provide community and quality-of-life services.

“Behind every Airman who serves this mission is a family that supports them,” Ms. Wilsbach said. “Ensuring our families have access to quality housing, childcare, and support programs is essential to sustaining a mission that directly enables the National Defense Strategy.”

Additionally, recognizing recent events impacting the 90th Security Forces Group, the Wilsbachs visited guard mount and engaged directly with Defenders, delivering a message focused on wellness and encouraging courageous interaction with support systems and programs.

Finally, the Air Force Chief of Staff addressed the wing during an all-call, where he spoke about readiness, modernization and the future of the Air Force.

“Thank you for what you do for our Air Force and for our nation,” Wilsbach said. “Your professionalism, discipline, and unflinching readiness are why this mission succeeds. Take pride in being part of a team that will be at the center of nuclear modernization for our Air Force.”