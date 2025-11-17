Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO – Sailors from various commands pose for a group photo after concluding...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO – Sailors from various commands pose for a group photo after concluding the Center for Service Support’s (CSS) comprehensive, Culinary Specialist Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) and Occupational Standards (OCCSTDs) revision workshop held at Naval Base San Diego, from September 8-10, 2025. As part of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet's warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CSS Sailors, Civilians hold Culinary Specialist Workshop launching PQS updates

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Center for Service Support (CSS) launched the latest editions of its Culinary Specialist (CS) and Scullery (Dishwasher) Operator Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) on Nov. 19, 2025.



The launch follows the conclusion of a comprehensive revision workshop for Culinary Specialist (CS) Qualification Standards (PQS) and Occupational Standards (OCCSTDs), held at Naval Base San Diego from September 8 to 10, 2025.



"We're incredibly proud of the 16 Culinary Specialists from commands across the fleet who participated in this intensive workshop," said Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Lonnell Neely, CSS's CS Group Training Manager. "Their expertise and dedication during this evolution will directly improve professional standards and operational readiness across the rating, having a major, positive impact on our Sailors' warfighting capabilities."



The workshop brought together experienced culinary professionals to evaluate and modernize the training standards that guide Sailors throughout their careers in the CS rating. Participants reviewed current qualification requirements, identified areas for improvement, and incorporated lessons learned from recent fleet operations. The collaborative effort ensured the updated standards reflect both the evolving needs of the Navy and the practical realities of shipboard food service operations.



"These workshops give our fleet subject matter experts a hands-on opportunity to drive meaningful change within their professional community," said Mr. Ray Paradis, Program Analyst for Supply Rating Products at CSS. "Given the rapidly evolving landscape for Culinary Specialists, these collaborative sessions ensure our PQS remains current, relevant, and practical for today's operational environment."



The revised PQS and Occupational Standards developed during this workshop and ensuing launch will be implemented across the CS rating, ensuring standardized training and qualification procedures that enhance overall fleet readiness and operational effectiveness.



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet's warfighting mission.



Learn more about CSS here: [https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/](https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/).



To learn more about the Culinary Specialist rating, click here: [https://www.navy.com/careers-benefits/careers/business-logistics-administration/culinary-specialist](https://www.navy.com/careers-benefits/careers/business-logistics-administration/culinary-specialist).