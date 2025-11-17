JetDash: Revolutionizing Aerospace Ground Equipment Operations at Offutt AFB

Photo By Charles Haymond | Tech. Sgt. Neal Richardson, 55th Maintenance Group non-commissioned officer in charge...... read more read more Photo By Charles Haymond | Tech. Sgt. Neal Richardson, 55th Maintenance Group non-commissioned officer in charge of Aerospace Ground Equipment Inspection Section, places an order in the JetDash application inside the Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility, Nov. 21, 2025. Offutt Air Force Base is introducing the mobile application JetDash in hopes to innovate and simplify Aerospace Ground Equipment operations on the flightline. see less | View Image Page

Offutt Air Force Base is introducing the mobile application JetDash in hopes to innovate and simplify Aerospace Ground Equipment operations on the flightline. Developed by Technergetics and championed by the Offutt Spark Cell, JetDash is transforming how airmen request and track AGE equipment, with the goal of making their work more efficient and streamlined.



Chief Innovation Officer Maj. Andrew Erlandson, and Deputy Chief Innovation Officer Tech. Sgt. Jamie Hubbard, lead the Offutt Spark Cell which promotes local innovation and leverages external solutions to address challenges faced by airmen. JetDash is one of their latest initiatives, receiving approval for evaluation from both the 55th Maintenance Group and 95th Wing leadership.



“Think DoorDash for Aerospace Ground Equipment,” said Tech. Sgt. Jamie Hubbard. “Expediters on the flightline can request equipment instantly, while AGE personnel can track orders, locations, and other valuable data.”



JetDash simplifies AGE requests on the flightline with an inventory database and omni-search function.



“JetDash will make the delivery of AGE to the flightline more efficient by clearing up communication between aircraft maintainers and our drivers,” said Tech. Sgt. Neal Richardson, 55th Maintenance Group non-commissioned officer in charge of AGE Inspection Section. “Users can input requests instantly, helping us keep jets mission ready.”



According to Erlandson, JetDash has already made life easier for Airmen, improving accountability and reducing redundant documentation. However, the app is still in its early stages, and the development team is actively addressing user feedback to enhance its functionality.



“Although there are things that need to be fixed, JetDash is already proving useful for tracking equipment and order statuses,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Xavier, 55th Maintenance Group AGE craftsman. “It helps us see how busy the flightline is, so we can proactively send more drivers to keep operations running smoothly.”



Staff Sgt. Wesley Carpenter, 55th Maintenance Group non-commissioned officer in charge of Service Pickup and Delivery, is working closely with maintenance members to ensure the app is user-friendly.



“This app is the future of the flightline for ordering AGE equipment and once everyone gets in on it, the process will go quite smoothly,” Carpenter said.



Erlandson and Hubbard are working to show how JetDash exemplifies the importance of collaboration and rapid adaptation in maintaining America’s dominance in air, land, and sea domains. They hope with the continued support from the Offutt Spark Cell and its leadership team, JetDash will become a vital tool for airmen on the flightline.



For more information about JetDash and other innovation initiatives, contact:



Maj. Andrew Erlandson, Chief Innovation Officer, Offutt Spark Cell: 312-272-1868, andrew.erlandson.1@us.af.mil



Tech. Sgt. Jamie Hubbard, Deputy Chief Innovation Officer, Offutt Spark Cell: 402-506-0249, jamie.hubbard@us.af.mil