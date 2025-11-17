Proclamation signing kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2025

The fire department hosted the proclamation signing to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 18, 2025. This year’s theme is “Charge into Fire Safety – Lithium-ion batteries in your home.” The proclamation was signed by U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Larry Gee, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron installation fire chief.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 10:13
|Story ID:
|552202
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
