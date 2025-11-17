Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and 100th Civil...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership, pose for a photo with firefighters from the 100th CES Fire Department after signing a fire safety proclamation at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 18, 2025. The fire department hosted the proclamation signing to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, and this year’s theme is “Charge into Fire Safety – Lithium-ion batteries in your home.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

Proclamation signing kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2025

The fire department hosted the proclamation signing to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 18, 2025. This year’s theme is “Charge into Fire Safety – Lithium-ion batteries in your home.” The proclamation was signed by U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Larry Gee, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron installation fire chief.