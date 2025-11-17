Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2025

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Proclamation signing kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2025

    The fire department hosted the proclamation signing to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 18, 2025. This year’s theme is “Charge into Fire Safety – Lithium-ion batteries in your home.” The proclamation was signed by U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Larry Gee, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron installation fire chief.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th CES Fire Department
    RAF Mildenhall Fire & Emergency Services
    Fire Prevention Week 2025

