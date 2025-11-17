Marines in Iwakuni run 250 miles for Marine Corps Birthday Your browser does not support the audio element.

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, collectively run 250 miles in celebration of the Marine Corps 250th birthday. The event started at 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 5, with the running of the Colors for the first mile to start the relay. The guidon was carried continuously throughout the 250-mile relay, as fellow 1st Marine Aircraft Wing units, Marine Aircraft Groups 24 and 36, conducted their own 250-mile runs.

With nearly 200 Marines and Sailors running, the 250 miles were run with the units Colors held for each mile by each person, unbroken. The camaraderie of every person running is what carried the runners through the night and into dawn.

“This was an inspiring achievement for MAG-12 and a reminder as to why we choose to serve as Marines. To complete 250 miles over 72 continuous hours with mission priorities is the essence of what it means to be a Marine. I am very proud of my fellow Marines and Sailors who came together, worked through the cold nights, and accomplished this task,” said Staff Sgt Joe Hossage, an information security technician with Marine Aircraft Group 12. Hossage ran a total of 18 consecutive miles for the relay run far exceeding other personnel who participated. Hossage was a role model for every Marine there with his dedication to camaraderie and teamwork.

The running did not stop until the 250 miles were completed. Every runner passed the Colors to the next runner until the final mile was ran by the communications support detachment Marines. This final mile was also run during the same time in Okinawa, Japan by MAG-36 and in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii by MAG-24. This run represented everything the Marine Corps has stood for, for 250 years: camaraderie, dedication to the mission, and service before self.