Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy military and civilian leaders serve food Nov. 20, 2025, at McCoy's...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy military and civilian leaders serve food Nov. 20, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center during a community dinner at the center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The dinner saw more than 270 guests and was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). The dinner was free for the guests and paid for by a DFMWR sponsor. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy DFMWR coordinates early Thanksgiving community dinner at McCoy’s Community Center Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR)held a community dinner on Nov. 20 that was open to military members and their families as well as government civilian employees.



The dinner was established as a Thanksgiving buffet-style dinner with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, stuffing, salad, pie, and drinks.



According to DFMWR, the dinner was free for participants and was paid for by one of DFMWR’s regular sponsors.



DFMWR Director Scott Abell said he was very please with the turnout of more than 270 people.



“It was great getting the community together after a stressful period, and to properly kick off the holiday season,” Abell said.



The dinner took place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and at times nearly all the seating in McCoy’s Community Center was completely filled.



Military families brought their children, who could be seen coloring pages in one section of the center. Government civilian employees could also be seen with their spouses participating as well.



In the serving line, several leaders served up the dinner to guests, including U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major; Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon; Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Kirkman, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy; and 1st Sgt. Derek Willis and Master Sgt. Brian Weinberger, also with the Fort McCoy NCO Academy.



According to Army MWR at https://www.armymwr.com/programs-and-services/food, places like McCoy’s Community Center are an excellent location to enjoy a military community event such as this community dinner.



“Whether it’s a delicious meal to get you through the day or a banquet for hundreds of guests, MWR dining facilities serve up good taste and great value,” the Army MWR website states. “Each garrison has catering options as well as casual restaurants to serve groups of any size and with any budget.”



Learn more about Fort McCoy DFMWR by visiting their website at https://mccoy.armymwr.com, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”