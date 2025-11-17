Lt. Gen. Jim P. Isenhower assumes command over the Combined Arms Command

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Lt. Gen. Jim P. Isenhower III assumed command of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Command during a ceremony Nov. 18, 2025, in the Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center.



Isenhower joins CAC after serving as the assistant deputy chief of staff for operations, planning and training at Headquarters, Department of the Army.



Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general of the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, presided over the ceremony and underscored his confidence in Isenhower’s ability to guide

the organization through its ongoing transformation from the Combined Arms Center to the Combined Arms Command.



“CAC is undergoing its own change, transitioning from the Combined Arms Center to the Combined Arms Command,” Hodne said. “Jim’s the right leader at the right time to

lead CAC through this transformation, and no one present here today questions the merits of Jim’s impressive record of distinguished service.”



Isenhower, commissioned in 1992 from the U.S. Military Academy, has held operational leadership roles from the division level to senior strategic staffs throughout his career.



Hodne emphasized that Isenhower’s appointment reflects the Army’s trust in his ability to drive modernization efforts both within CAC and across the broader force.



Taking the stage, Isenhower thanked attendees, recognized civilian partners and highlighted CAC’s critical role in shaping the Army’s next generation of leaders.



“There is a future division commander sitting in a career course right now, a future Sergeant Major of the Army writing a paper at the Sergeants Major Academy today,

and a future Chief of Staff of the Army discussing doctrine and orders in this very building,” Isenhower said.



CAC serves as the Army’s lead organization for modernizing the force and developing doctrine for large-scale operations above the brigade level. It oversees mission command, information

operations, security and the Army profession.



Isenhower closed by expressing his and his wife Sherrill’s enthusiasm for joining the Fort Leavenworth community.



“Sherrill and I are excited to join you in this command and in this wonderful community. We value any opportunity to care for Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians

and their families,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2025 Date Posted: 11.21.2025 Story ID: 552082 by PFC Wilfred Salters