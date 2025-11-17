MCAS New River Go-getter: Lance Cpl. Asher Mabe

Photo By Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Asher Mabe, an airframes mechanic with Marine Heavy...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Asher Mabe, an airframes mechanic with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River poses for a photo on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 18, 2025. Mabe, the recipient of the MCAS New River Go-Getter award for the month of November, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2021 from Courtney, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Asher Mabe, an airframes mechanic with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, is currently assigned to the Hazardous Material Control Point Solid Waste Management Facility and has been recognized as the MCAS New River Go-Getter for November 2025.



A native of Courtney, North Carolina, Mabe began his Marine Corps service in January 2021. Since then, he has distinguished himself through his dedication to his squadron, his peers, and the mission.



For Mabe, motivation comes from looking out for the Marines around him.



“What keeps me pushing is taking care of the guys around me and making sure they are taken care of,” Mabe said.



Like many Marines, Mabe has faced challenges ranging from heavy workloads to unforeseen maintenance issues. He approaches these obstacles with determination, tackling the hardest tasks first to set his peers up for success and ease their burden.



Mabe believes the difference between a good Marine and a great one lies in selflessness.



“A great Marine is a leader who ensures his peers are taken care of before themselves, respected for the right reasons, and beyond proficient at their job,” Mabe said. “The bridge between a good Marine and a great Marine is how selfless they are and how far they’re willing to go for their brothers and sisters.”



On difficult days, Mabe stays motivated by remembering why he joined.



“I joined to serve others, and anything adverse I am facing won’t last forever,” Mabe said. He also leads by example, never asking Marines to do anything he wouldn’t do himself. He believes in showing his peers that leadership means action, not just words.



Lance Cpl. Mabe’s peers and senior leadership alike have recognized the contributions Mabe makes in the shop.



His staff non-commissioned officer, Staff Sgt. Kimberly Rodgers stated Mabe consistently performs at a level well above his grade, demonstrating leadership qualities expected of a seasoned non-commissioned officer. He displays exceptional initiative, willingly taking charge of tasks without being prompted and ensuring mission requirements are met efficiently and to a high standard. Lance Cpl. Mabe actively mentors and assists junior Marines, fostering teamwork, cohesion, and morale within the unit. His reliability, work ethic, and commitment to his fellow Marines make him a consistent asset to the work center.



“Lance Cpl. Mabe sets the tone for those around him,” Rodgers said. “His dedication and selflessness inspire junior Marines to follow his example, and his leadership has a lasting impact on the squadron.”



Outside of his duties, Mabe is focused on personal goals, including applying for the police department in his hometown.



Being recognized as a Go-Getter is meaningful to him, but he emphasizes that his dedication isn’t driven by awards.



“Being recognized is definitely a great feeling,” Mabe says, “But I would continue the same even if there was no incentive.”