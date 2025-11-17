New school liaison officer advises parents to fill out impact aid letters Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Lee Director of Public Affairs



FORT LEE, Va. — Each year, parents in the Fort Lee area are asked to complete a form that can help local schools receive federal funding to enhance student education.



This program, called Impact Aid, compensates schools for the loss of property tax revenue due to non-taxable federal land in the district. Essentially, it allows the government to compensate the school systems that educate military-connected children for property taxes related to federal property in the area.



“The parent signs the impact aid survey, certifying the child is attending that particular school,” said Octavia Spann, the Fort Lee School Liaison Officer. “When parents sign the letter, they can know it will help their child in one way or another. Think of it as making a contribution toward your child’s education.”



In past years, local schools have received significant funding through this program, which using it to support classroom materials, technology, transportation, tutoring, advanced coursework, and other services that improve student success, according to a letter signed by Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski.



“Higher response rates mean stronger schools, better opportunities, and a more resilient community,” Bendelewski stated.



The letters are being sent out through CYS channels, as well as installation emails to leaders, who are encouraged to push the notices down to the lowest levels, Spann said.



“If your student brought home a survey on or about 06 October 2025, please complete and return it as soon as possible - whether your child attends Prince George County Public Schools or a neighboring district,” Bendelewski stated. “Your participation ensures our schools receive every available dollar.”



“It’s extremely important for our Soldiers and their chains of command to understand and know what’s going on with the students and schools,” Spann said. Knowing that, and the support required, helps allow the service members to focus on their jobs or training.



This is Spann’s first time coordinating Impact Aid, as she is new to the position as of August. However, she has worked in education and at Fort Lee Child and Youth Services previously.



She is looking to build healthy partnerships with the local school districts by bringing awareness between the installation and communities where its children go to school, so military families get the support they need.



“I actually love this position,” she said, adding it brings together her experience in the local school systems and in the military childcare system.



Spann is former teacher in Prince George and Chesterfield counties; a former Child and Youth Services employee who worked in the Child Development Centers, the School-Age Center and the Teen Center; and a military spouse.



As the School Liaison Officer, Spann can connect incoming parents with schools, whether they are planning to live on or off post. This includes the challenging process of working with parents who must reconcile Individualized Education Plans for children moving from one school district – or even one country – to another. She also can refer those moving away from the area to the school liaison officers at other installations.



In addition, Spann can help parents and students navigate the local school systems once they are here, working through enrollment, transition and even disciplinary situations.



For more about the School Liaison Office’s services or to contact the office, please click here: https://lee.armymwr.com/programs/school-support-services