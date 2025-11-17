910 AW earns effective rating during unit inspection

Courtesy Photo | United States Air Force Inspector General Badge (U.S. Air Force graphic)... read more read more Courtesy Photo | United States Air Force Inspector General Badge (U.S. Air Force graphic) see less | View Image Page

YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, Ohio –The Air Force Reserve Command Inspector General Inspection team conducted a unit effectiveness inspection of the 910th Airlift Wing from Nov. 13-17, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.

Upon arrival, the AFRC UEI team received the wing in-brief before hosting meetings with 910 AW commanders, chiefs and first sergeants while sending inspectors across the installation to evaluate units.

Inspectors, led by Brig. Gen. Joseph Janik, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command Inspector General, not only evaluated the 910 AW Commander’s Inspection Program, but assessed the unit’s effectiveness in the four major graded areas: executing the mission, managing resources, leading people and improving the unit.

“UEIs are crucial for the 910 AW as they evaluate performance across all functional areas, helping identify strengths and weaknesses and improving processes,” said Senior Master Sgt. Shelby Perkins, 910th Airlift Wing Inspector General Inspections superintendent. “UEI results reflect the wing's ability to meet mission requirements in readiness, daily operations and installation preparedness, ensuring effective mission execution.”

After three full days of inspections, during the executive out-brief, the AFRC UEI team notified 910 AW leadership that the unit received an overall effective rating and was effective in all four major graded areas.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of every member who consistently excels in their daily mission sets,” said Perkins. “It is gratifying to have our operational effectiveness validated by an external source, confirming the high standards to which we hold ourselves.”

The wing not only demonstrated mission execution strengths in employing agile combat support, tactical airlift and aerial spray capabilities, but also in areas such as the awards program, professional development and family support, according to the 910 AW IGI team.

“The results promote accountability, readiness and continuous improvement by identifying areas for enhancement and the recognition of strong performance,” said Col. Chris Sedlacek, 910th Airlift Wing commander. “Wing leadership could not be prouder of the 910 AW team and their dedication, commitment and resolve to the mission and our nation.”