Keeping Operational Readiness from going up in smoke at NHB

Photo By Douglas Stutz | NHB’s Health Promotion and Wellness Center, in conjunction with Mental Health...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | NHB’s Health Promotion and Wellness Center, in conjunction with Mental Health Directorate’s Tobacco Cessation counselors, used the American Cancer Society Great American Smoke Out – held on the third Thursday of November - as a designated date to focus on the perils of puffing, the danger of dipping, and hazards to health from toxic vape vapors. see less | View Image Page

Heard the joke about the servicemember who smoked, dipped, and vaped, who asked his provider one day during a routine physical examination, “What’s the end result of having a nicotine habit?”



“Coffin. Not coughing,” replied the physician.



The servicemember didn’t get it.



Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities like Naval Hospital Bremerton do their best to ensure no servicemember ends up the butt of a bad pun due to nicotine usage.



Towards that goal, NHB’s Health Promotion and Wellness Center, in conjunction with Mental Health Directorate’s Tobacco Cessation counselors, uses the American Cancer Society Great American Smoke Out – held on the third Thursday of November - as a designated date to focus on the perils of puffing, the danger of dipping, and hazards to health from toxic vape vapors.



"The GASO provides a national focal point for our annual public health campaigns and allows us to partner with other healthcare professionals to increase awareness, amplify the risks associated with tobacco and nicotine use and encourage tobacco users to quit, at least for one day, and support breaking the nicotine addiction," said Patricia Skiner, Health Promotion and Wellness Center department head.



"Our collaborative approach with Mental Health offers a myriad of cessation support to include education, counseling, resources, and medication," Skinner added.



From the initial event in the 1970s when smoking and secondhand smoke were commonplace, the goal remains to reach smokers across the nation to use the date and make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and then quit smoking - and dipping and vaping - for just that one day.



Yet old habits die hard. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing and numerous additional highly accredited agencies, nicotine is highly addictive.



Dispelling the prevailing smokescreens is a challenge. Health Promotion's campaign has included several static displays offering visual reminders on nicotine peril.



As an example, there are a host of myths associated with e-cigarettes and vaping. One such falsehood is that most e-cigs do not contain nicotine when in fact most e-cigs do contain nicotine, with some as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes. The American Heart Association notes that another fallacy is that vaping is a safe alternative to smoking. Not so. Most e-cigarettes deliver nicotine, which is highly addictive.



Skinner adamantly pointed out vaping awareness is crucial for understanding misconceptions about the product.



"Many people, especially youth, believe vapes contain only water vapor or harmless flavorings, when in fact, e-cigarette aerosol contains cancer-causing agents, heavy metals and flavorings linked to serious lung diseases," explained Skinner, adding that using a vape - also referred to as e-cigarette - product comes with huge health hazard.



"[There's] addiction risks. Vaping can lead to nicotine addiction, which is difficult to break and can make individuals more vulnerable to other substance addictions in the future."



It's been documented that any type of nicotine usage can compromise not just a user's personal well-being but also affect their own operational readiness status. Quitting improves a person’s night vision, enhances mental activity, increases lung capacity, amongst other gains.



"Brain development and physical health! Nicotine is highly addictive and harmful to the brain and body. Awareness helps prevent issues with attention, learning, mood, and impulse control," said Skinner.



Those who smoke, dip or vape can also affect those around them.



"The impact of vaping extends beyond the user! Secondhand aerosol can expose bystanders, like family members, friends, and coworkers to nicotine, volatile organic compounds, like benzene, and heavy metals," shared Skinner.



Over the years, NHB’s Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program team has confronted a variety of reasons why a person started using tobacco. There’s also a host of rationalizations that a user will fall back on to convince others, as well as themselves that it’s okay to still go ahead and smoke or dip. Nicotine does not like to be told what not to do.

Butt, it can be done by anyone who is persistent, patient and passionate to quit.



The Department of Defense YouCanQuite2 program recommends the following six steps to quit vaping [ [https://www.ycq2.org/wp-content/uploads/YouCanQuit2_Quit-Vaping-Factsheet.pdf](https://www.ycq2.org/wp-content/uploads/YouCanQuit2_Quit-Vaping-Factsheet.pdf) ]



Remember why you want to quit.

Maybe you want to quit to break the tie to nicotine or protect your health. Keep that reason in your back pocket at all times. Literally. Make your reason the background on your phone or keep a note in your pocket – personal motivation is powerful when quitting.

Identify triggers.

When you try to quit, certain places (like the bar) or your buddies vaping around you, may make you want to join in. Make a plan to avoid triggers as much as possible and find replacement activities for the times you used to vape.

Fight cravings like a pro.

Some vape products have more nicotine than traditional cigarettes. Know exactly how to fight

nicotine cravings so that when you feel one coming on, you hit the gym, grab some lemon water or call a friend to redirect your attention. Talk to your health care provider about other options such as nicotine replacement therapy.

Talk to your support system.

The people who care about you want to see you succeed. Share how you are feeling - the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between.

Quit together.

Quitting may not seem like the “cool thing” to do, but as the dangers of vaping become clearer, it’s possible your buddy wants to quit too. Show your strength by asking them to quit with you and let them know it’s easier to quit together.

Celebrate your accomplishments.

Every milestone is important during your quit journey – starting with conquering those first 24

hours vape free. Celebrate these moments because it will help you fight cravings and stress.



Add into the mix that there are even associated smoldering safety fears to consider with using e-cigs. There have been explosions and small fires attributed to them, either due to some type of battery malfunction, overheating, or detonation. Users have been scorched and torched.



NHB’s Tobacco Cessation program - the longest running and most successful in the Navy - has been managed clinically by Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program counselors since 1998 when it was recognized that nicotine dependence was like alcohol or any other substance and it needed to be treated as such.



We’ll include another somber one-liner to wrap up: Nicotine products are also a leading cause of statistics with over 1,000 people stop smoking, dipping and vaping every day.



Punchline: That's because they've all taken their last breath.



NHB Tobacco Cessation [360-475-4818] and NHB Health Promotion [360-475-5588] offer tailored support to keep anyone's wellbeing from going up in smoke.