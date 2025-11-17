Georgia National Guard Unit Returns to U.S. Mexico Border Your browser does not support the audio element.

Georgia National Guard Soldiers of the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company mobilized to Fort Bliss, Texas, October 25, 2025, as part of US Northern Command and Joint Task Force North in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This is the second border support mission for the 1230th which was previously deployed in October 2020.



The deployment of the 1230th is the latest chapter in the Georgia National Guard’s presence along the U.S. Mexico border. More than 3,000 of Georgia’s Citizen Soldiers mobilized to the border region from 1916-1917 from Noria New Mexico to Yselta, Texas. In 2006, More than 150 Georgia National Guard Soldiers participated in Operation Jump Start, a National Guard mission designed to assist Customs and Border Protection efforts. Since 2013, The Georgia National Guard has had a continuous presence on the border providing aviation, engineering, and logistical support.



The 1230th joins nearly 250 Soldiers of the Georgia National Guard’s 877th Engineer Company and 277th Support Maintenance Company currently supporting JTF-North. The 877th and 277th will return home to Georgia later this year.



The 1230th TC was first organized in 1939 as the Anti-Tank Company of the 121st Infantry Regiment and saw extensive service in the European Theater of World War II where it was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation. Receiving its current designation as the 1230th TC in 1999, the unit mobilized stateside for Operation Noble Eagle in 2003. In 2007, the 1230th deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom for which the unit received the Meritorious Unit Commendation. The company mobilized to Afghanistan in 2013 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



The transportation capability of the 1230th TC has proven valuable for overseas deployments and domestic operations. Over the years, the 1230th responded to hurricanes such as Matthew, Irma, and, most recently, Hurricane Helene. Soldiers of the 1230th TC were also called to support Georgia’s coordinated response to the COVID-19 Pandemic from 2020-2021.