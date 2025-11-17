Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Republic of Korea Conduct Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Exercise

    Dewey participates in MCSOFEX

    AT SEA (Nov. 18, 2025) – The Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Chungmugong Yi

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2025

    Story by Lt. Victor Murkowski 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    US, Republic of Korea Conduct Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Exercise

    PYEONGTAEK, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy conducted a Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Exercise (MCSOFEX) in Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, and its surrounding waters and airspace, Nov. 17-20.
     
    This year’s 2nd iteration of MCSOFEX encompassed four days of enhanced bilateral training, focusing on naval interoperability and collaboration to address shared maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. MCSOFEX follows the trilateral Freedom Edge exercise between the U.S., Japan, and ROK navies.
     
    Participating U.S. assets were U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), one MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, two U.S. AH-060E Apache helicopters, and one U.S. P-8A Poseidon.
     
    “MCSOFEX is just a part of our continuous exercises with our ROK counterparts,” said Capt. Dave Huljack, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “Through exercises like MCSOFEX, Freedom Edge, Ulchi Freedom Shield, and numerous others, we continue to enhance our shared interoperability between the U.S. and ROK navies and our allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
     
    During MCSOFEX, participating units conducted a wide range of training activities at sea and ashore, including in-port academics, a pre-sail conference, liaison officer exchanges, anti-submarine warfare training, anti-air warfare training, joint maritime interdiction operations, and dynamic formation sailing. Bilateral training activities like MCSOFEX provide valuable opportunities for the two navies to improve combined readiness, strengthen cooperation, and develop maritime capabilities.
      
    Dewey is assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.   
     
    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

